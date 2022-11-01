ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Athens News Matters for November 4, 2022

Athens-Clarke County commissioners debated Accessory Dwelling Units on Tuesday. This week's panel discusses Mayor and Commission meeting, an early voting update, and the Athens Clarke County Eviction Protection Program. Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class. We talk to an activist and former inmate about the recent Atlanta City Council...
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners move ahead with two big SPLOST projects

Athens Clarke County commissioners moved ahead on Tuesday with the next steps in two major building projects funded by SPLOST. At their monthly voting meeting, commissioners saw project concept and site selection criteria for a new judicial center, which would provide much needed space for courthouse functions. The Commission unanimously approved the concept, which moves the project along to the next stage of the process, selecting the site where the judicial center will be built, probably somewhere in or near downtown. Commissioners are expected to see a list of potential sites next May and vote on a final site in September 2023. If the process stays on track, construction would begin in about 2 years.
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Accessory Dwelling Units

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, weren’t on the agenda in front of Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop lawmakers from having the debate one month before they could vote on a plan. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our...
wuga.org

Early Voting Update for Nov. 4, 2022

As of this morning, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reports that Georgians have cast 2.2 million absentee and in-person votes -- roughly half a million more than in 2018. Around 29% of early voters so far are Black, an important constituency for the Democrats, who have found themselves lagging in the polls in recent weeks. Less than 31% of voters are under 50 years old, another important demographic for Democrats.
11Alive

Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works

ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools District is hiring

The Walton County Schools District has many open job postings, including for an accounts payable clerk, paraprofessional, custodian and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please...
Monroe Local News

Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
The Clayton Tribune

DHS/DFCS to host hiring event for remote positions

ATLANTA – The Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children (DFCS) is inviting job seekers to apply for open Economic Support Specialist positions. These “work from home” positions are a part of the Office of Family Independence, which determines eligibility for programs that support low-income families.
fox5atlanta.com

GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
WGAU

Local briefs include Walker plans for gameday rally in Athens

Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker announces plans for a weekend campaign rally in Athens: he’ll be in town for the big Bulldogs vs Tennessee game on Saturday. Walker will be joined by GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who is also a former Bulldog football player, Saturday morning at the Classic Center. Three weeks of early voting ends tomorrow in Athens and around the state. Election Day is next Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation

HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
Red and Black

Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
