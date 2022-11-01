Read full article on original website
Athens News Matters for November 4, 2022
Athens-Clarke County commissioners debated Accessory Dwelling Units on Tuesday. This week's panel discusses Mayor and Commission meeting, an early voting update, and the Athens Clarke County Eviction Protection Program. Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class. We talk to an activist and former inmate about the recent Atlanta City Council...
ACC Commissioners move ahead with two big SPLOST projects
Athens Clarke County commissioners moved ahead on Tuesday with the next steps in two major building projects funded by SPLOST. At their monthly voting meeting, commissioners saw project concept and site selection criteria for a new judicial center, which would provide much needed space for courthouse functions. The Commission unanimously approved the concept, which moves the project along to the next stage of the process, selecting the site where the judicial center will be built, probably somewhere in or near downtown. Commissioners are expected to see a list of potential sites next May and vote on a final site in September 2023. If the process stays on track, construction would begin in about 2 years.
Athens News Matters: Accessory Dwelling Units
Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, weren’t on the agenda in front of Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop lawmakers from having the debate one month before they could vote on a plan. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our...
Early Voting Update for Nov. 4, 2022
As of this morning, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reports that Georgians have cast 2.2 million absentee and in-person votes -- roughly half a million more than in 2018. Around 29% of early voters so far are Black, an important constituency for the Democrats, who have found themselves lagging in the polls in recent weeks. Less than 31% of voters are under 50 years old, another important demographic for Democrats.
Athens News Matters: East Athens Development Corporation launches “Project Inspire”
The East Athens Development Corporation launches “project Inspire,” an initiative that will use media – including digital and social -- to promote academic achievement among Clarke County students. We’ll talk with one of the organizers of the program to learn more about its goals, and about the grant that made the program possible.
Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works
ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
Walton County Schools District is hiring
The Walton County Schools District has many open job postings, including for an accounts payable clerk, paraprofessional, custodian and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Athens News Matters: Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class
The Atlanta City Council voted recently to designate formerly incarcerated people as a protected class in the city. We’ll talk to an activist and former inmate about what this designation means, both for the individuals it affects, and the place they call home.
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
DHS/DFCS to host hiring event for remote positions
ATLANTA – The Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children (DFCS) is inviting job seekers to apply for open Economic Support Specialist positions. These “work from home” positions are a part of the Office of Family Independence, which determines eligibility for programs that support low-income families.
GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
Local briefs include Walker plans for gameday rally in Athens
Senate candidate and former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker announces plans for a weekend campaign rally in Athens: he’ll be in town for the big Bulldogs vs Tennessee game on Saturday. Walker will be joined by GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who is also a former Bulldog football player, Saturday morning at the Classic Center. Three weeks of early voting ends tomorrow in Athens and around the state. Election Day is next Tuesday.
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Older Georgians hitting polls for early voting at much higher rate than young people, data shows
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The number of early voters in Georgia passed 2 million Wednesday – a record early turnout for a non-presidential election. Despite that, young people are mostly skipping the party. State data shows the largest age demographic of registered and active voters is voters under age...
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation
HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Man dead after he pulled a gun on Gwinnett County officers, GBI says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot by a Gwinnett County police officer Friday morning. Investigators said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious person walking near a soccer field who was carrying a pistol. Officers were able to find the...
