Suffolk County, NY

tara hammer
3d ago

zeldin can't keep his own street gun free yet wants permitless Carry in New York, he also doesn't care if you die in childbirth

PIX11

Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police

The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
WEST ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother

CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
CORAM, NY
Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Rival Long Beach and Hempstead Gang Members Arrested After Nightclub Shootout

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of five individuals for a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2022 at 3:43 am in Westbury. According to the Gang Investigative Squad, an investigation was conducted into a shooting at the Park West Nightclub located at 741 Merrick Avenue. The shooting occurred in the parking lot between rival Long Beach and Hempstead gang members.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WTNH

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
MILFORD, CT

