tara hammer
3d ago
zeldin can't keep his own street gun free yet wants permitless Carry in New York, he also doesn't care if you die in childbirth
2
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
NBC New York
Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police
The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother
CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
Shirley man arrested in connection with shooting outside Congressman Zeldin’s home
Suffolk County Police arrested a Shirley man on Oct. 31 after he posted a photo of himself on social media with one of the guns used in the shooting outside gubernatorial hopeful and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home in Shirley last month. Noah Green, 18, was arrested at his...
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
3 Employees Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Suffolk County Stores, Police Say
Three employees at Long Island businesses are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. Suffolk County Police conducted an investigation into six businesses in Nesconset and Smithtown after getting complaints from citizens, the department said. Officers visited the business on Thursday, Nov. 3, between 8 and 10 p.m. Of...
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Man Found With Crystal Meth During Narcotics Investigation In Merrick, Police Say
An alleged drug dealer is facing charges after police said he was busted with illegal drugs during a narcotics investigation on Long Island. Aristos Reglas, age 44, of East Elmhurst, Queens, was arrested on drug charges by Nassau County Police Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Merrick. Detectives with the department’s Narcotics/Vice...
longisland.com
Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery on the Sagtikos State Parkway
State police say three vehicles were involved in a minor collision on Oct. 7 around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway near Exit 3.
longisland.com
Rival Long Beach and Hempstead Gang Members Arrested After Nightclub Shootout
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of five individuals for a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2022 at 3:43 am in Westbury. According to the Gang Investigative Squad, an investigation was conducted into a shooting at the Park West Nightclub located at 741 Merrick Avenue. The shooting occurred in the parking lot between rival Long Beach and Hempstead gang members.
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
Police: Man arrested for shooting woman to death in Coram
Detectives say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban shot and killed Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, early Saturday morning.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
Police: Suffolk teen found razor blade inside Halloween candy bar
Officials are urging everyone who collected candy in the Stony Brook and Setauket area to check their candy.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
Centereach Man Charged After East Patchogue Woman Shot, Killed In Coram
A suspect is now in custody after the fatal shooting of a young woman on Long Island. The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Coram. Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the rear parking lot of 24 Middle Country Road. When...
Milford barricade subject taken into custody
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
