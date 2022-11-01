ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Warming tents going up at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County on track for strong turnout for midterm election

SPOKANE, Wash. – The county was tabulating 92 ballots a minute, roughly 5500 an hour, as of Friday. Friday alone, close to 6200 ballots came in. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said the county is doing well for a midterm election. “Turn out right now is amazing,” Dalton said. Nancy Bilbao is observing the vote counting process, she’s a member of the Republican Party and says this was a great learning experience. “I’ve learned how the whole process works,” Bilbao said. “It’s so smooth, it seems very smooth to me, it’s a well-operated machine I think.” Bilbao has been observing hundreds of votes being counted, it’s common for both parties to have representatives present during that process- As of Friday, the county currently had 30% turnout, a number that was growing with every minute. “We are probably going to clear 70% by the time we finished tabulating all the ballots,” Dalton said. The county usually has about 85% turnout for presidential elections. “75% for a mid-term is excellent,” Dalton said. Dalton explained media coverage, advertisements, and the names on the ballot usually fuel turnout. This year, the race for senate has been a premier race. Heading into the homestretch, both candidates have over about $1 million on hand that could be used for more advertisements. As for those results, Dalton said you’re probably going to have to wait a few days for the final numbers. “Forget about Tuesday night results because that’s gonna be less than half of the ballots that will eventually be counted, it’s going to be Friday before the vast majority of all the ballots that are valid are processed and counted,” Dalton said. As for Bilbao, who’s watching and observing, if you don’t vote, “well then don’t complain.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy