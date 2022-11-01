Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
North Spokane group "New Hope," sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we've been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it's not the only place we're seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Washington state Rep. Bob McCaslin challenging longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. — Longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is being challenged by Republican Bob McCaslin, a Washington State Representative. Vicky Dalton has served as the Spokane County Auditor since 1999. She has been a board member at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) since 2005 and is currently the board treasurer and finance chair.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
Warming tents going up at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Warming tents are going up at Camp Hope as freezing temperatures linger in the forecast. An update from the Washington State Department of Transportation says service providers are putting up those tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have a 20-person capacity. Potable water tanks...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Spokane County allocates over $12 million for new neighborhood features
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to use over $12 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to improve and add new features to local communities. The money will be allocated to the following programs: $11 million to improve the Plante’s Ferry and develop a new park in the West Plains to Spokane County...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County on track for strong turnout for midterm election
SPOKANE, Wash. – The county was tabulating 92 ballots a minute, roughly 5500 an hour, as of Friday. Friday alone, close to 6200 ballots came in. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said the county is doing well for a midterm election. “Turn out right now is amazing,” Dalton said. Nancy Bilbao is observing the vote counting process, she’s a member of the Republican Party and says this was a great learning experience. “I’ve learned how the whole process works,” Bilbao said. “It’s so smooth, it seems very smooth to me, it’s a well-operated machine I think.” Bilbao has been observing hundreds of votes being counted, it’s common for both parties to have representatives present during that process- As of Friday, the county currently had 30% turnout, a number that was growing with every minute. “We are probably going to clear 70% by the time we finished tabulating all the ballots,” Dalton said. The county usually has about 85% turnout for presidential elections. “75% for a mid-term is excellent,” Dalton said. Dalton explained media coverage, advertisements, and the names on the ballot usually fuel turnout. This year, the race for senate has been a premier race. Heading into the homestretch, both candidates have over about $1 million on hand that could be used for more advertisements. As for those results, Dalton said you’re probably going to have to wait a few days for the final numbers. “Forget about Tuesday night results because that’s gonna be less than half of the ballots that will eventually be counted, it’s going to be Friday before the vast majority of all the ballots that are valid are processed and counted,” Dalton said. As for Bilbao, who’s watching and observing, if you don’t vote, “well then don’t complain.”
New approach, homeless provider begin as access tent is permitted through next June
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach and new provider are tackling the goal to clear Camp Hope by November, as the access tent on site is permitted until next June. Starting on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will run both the Trent resource center and Cannon shelter. With winter rapidly approaching, the city is scrambling to move people inside and try...
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
Here's how the Salvation Army took over the Trent Shelter contract
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army started its contract as the new operator of the Trent and Cannon Street homeless shelters Tuesday morning. The non-profit, The Guardians Foundation, used to operate these shelters until the city abruptly ended that contract last week. Let's break down how we got here.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
KHQ Right Now
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after 4...
FOX 28 Spokane
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
Comments / 8