Second suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified a 13-year-old boy as one of the suspects in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. A warrant was obtained for first-degree murder with aggravated circumstances with nationwide extradition for the suspect. On Thursday, the suspect was located in...
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
Police say 13-year-old bragged at bar about killing recent Hanford grad in ambush shooting
Police have now linked three guns to the shooting.
13-Year-Old Arrested For Kennewick Murder
(Kennewick, WA) -- A third arrest made in connection to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office say the were able to identify a 13-year-old boy in connection to the death of Sarabia, which happened back on October 15th as Sarabia was riding to a party in the backseat of an SUV near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick. The SUV was fired on and Sarabia was hit. It was on Thursday afternoon that authorities located the suspect were able to take him into custody after a traffic stop near 10th Ave and Ely Street. The teen was taken to the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of aggravated first-degree murder with a notice of firearm allegation and enhancement. This investigation is still on going. Detectives are actively developing and following all leads.
KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been...
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
Two arrested in fatal shooting
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department reports two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick on Sept. 21. Detectives have continued the investigation into Pulido’s murder and developed probable cause to arrest Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland. KPD worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of second-degree murder was issued for Barton-Owens.
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
Arrest Made in Brandy Ebanez Murder Case
(Portland, OR) -- The Kennewick Police Department has officially named a suspect in the case of a woman, who's dead body was found floating in the Columbia River near the south end of the Cable Bridge back on September 29th. 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has now issued an arrest warrant for Jacobsen for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
Silver SUV that struck Richland boy, fled scene seen on surveillance camera
RICHLAND, Wash. — Police have released security camera stills of the vehicle which they believe to have struck a 14-year-old student of Chief Joseph Middle School and fled from the scene in late October. According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to...
29-year-old man suspected of murder pleads not guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of shooting and killing Fernando Pulido, 36, plead not guilty in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, is being held for suspicion of Second Degree Murder for the shooting death of Pulido in Kennewick back in September. His bail...
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge
PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front seat of a car...
Trial date set for armed robbery suspect
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for a Walla Walla man accused of robbing GameStop in College Place in February. Erik Clint Isaman, 39, entered a guilty plea last week to first-degree robbery with a firearm and was released from custody pending trial on several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses and staying at his verified address.
