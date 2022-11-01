ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Salon

Twitter employees warn that the platform will be unreliable during midterms

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since acquiring Twitter in later October, Elon Musk hasn't been shy about firing people. The Tesla CEO has fired some of Twitter's top executives as well as the company's entire board of directors, and more firings and layoffs are expected. Twitter, according to NBC...
The Daily Advance

Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation

Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Oregonian

Layoffs begin at Elon Musk’s Twitter

Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. PDT if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

Commentary: Birth control implant use rises following abortion bans, but informed choice is essential

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. I was part of the wave of people who opted for a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) in the days leading up to the election of Donald Trump. The reasons many of us clamored for these intrauterine devices (IUD) and birth control implants were simple: research shows some of these methods may be more effective than permanent sterilization, and the incoming administration had signaled its intent to undermine access to birth control.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Oregonian

