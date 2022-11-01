Read full article on original website
Joe Biden takes on Elon Musk and Twitter's new content moderation: 'Spews lies all across the world'
Criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reached the White House, with President Biden on Friday saying the platform allows users to spew 'lies all across the world.'
Twitter employees warn that the platform will be unreliable during midterms
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since acquiring Twitter in later October, Elon Musk hasn't been shy about firing people. The Tesla CEO has fired some of Twitter's top executives as well as the company's entire board of directors, and more firings and layoffs are expected. Twitter, according to NBC...
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants
LONDON — (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation
Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
Layoffs begin at Elon Musk’s Twitter
Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. PDT if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.
Want the real story behind ‘The Watcher’? Catch new bonus episode of ‘Father Wants Us Dead’ podcast.
“Father Wants Us Dead,” the hit podcast by NJ.com about infamous New Jersey killer John List, is back with a bonus episode to bring listeners the real story behind “The Watcher,” whose haunting letters tormented a family in the same town where List murdered his family. In...
Elon Musk – live: Twitter’s new owner says ‘power to the people’ after firing 50% of staff citing ‘no choice’
Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees yesterday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day. He added that all those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, which he claimed is “50 per cent more than legally required”.
Commentary: Birth control implant use rises following abortion bans, but informed choice is essential
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. I was part of the wave of people who opted for a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) in the days leading up to the election of Donald Trump. The reasons many of us clamored for these intrauterine devices (IUD) and birth control implants were simple: research shows some of these methods may be more effective than permanent sterilization, and the incoming administration had signaled its intent to undermine access to birth control.
