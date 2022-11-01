Democratic Massachusetts State Senator Diana DiZoglio is running for state auditor. After a primary win over Chris Dempsey, who had received the endorsement of outgoing state auditor Suzanne Bump, she now faces Republican Anthony Amore on Tuesday. DiZoglio has been a Beacon Hill fixture since 2013, when she won a seat in the House representing the 14th district. In 2019, she ascended to the Senate from the 1st Essex district. WAMC spoke with DiZoglio today about her promise to address cost of living increases in Massachusetts, as well as recent scrutiny of her political past.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO