Nelda Burns
Nelda Burns, 93, of Orange, passed away on November 2, 2022, at Golden Years in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 5, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in West Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Millner and Reverend Mike Wood. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pine Island Cemetery in Simpson, Louisiana.
Chester Willard Mullins, Jr.
Chester Willard Mullins, Jr. 58, of Orange, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family and friends, on Monday October 31, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in...
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
Mary A. Thibodeaux
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Mary A. Thibodeaux, 76, of Anchorage, AK, a former Orange resident, will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11am at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation...
Bob Hope School receives $3.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Bob Hope School District announced Thursday they received a monetary gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The district was awarded $3.5 million, according to a news release from Bob Hope School. Scott, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at roughly $26.7 billion, divorced Amazon founder Jeff...
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
Beaumont Police searching for missing woman, suspect in her abduction
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who they believe could be in imminent danger and for a suspect in her abduction. Officials have a issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5 a.m., in the the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Beaumont, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Bobcat Honor Roll
Orangefield ISD Honor Roll for the Second Six Weeks 2022-23 First Grade All A Honor Roll: Amelia Acord, Arielle Alvarez, Mallie Bickham, Tate Briggs, Alton Brown, Jett Brown, Avaleigh Cardenas, Charles Carroll, Wynn Chester, Krue Click, Maverick Cole, Sophie Delvalle, Logan DeMontmollin, Jax Dixon, Sander Dyer, Jaxson Gibbs, Maya Gipson, Kolton Goetz, Harper Goodwin, Emery Gordon, Caysen Gordy, Camden Granger, Gracie Granger, Avalynn Hardin, Ryann Helton, Tucker Helton, Carson Herrington, Ava Holloman, Mason Howell, Britton Kendrick, William Kole, Christian Kovatch, Greyson Laughlin, Christopher Lea, Aubree Loden, Avery Luong, Everly Lyles, Axel Mansfield, Emryk Manshack, Emerson May, Lathan Mayfield, Jake Menard, Harper Mendizabal, Corbin Moore, Karson Morphew, , Graycn O’Neal, Maizie Odom, Ava Palombo, Elijah Parker, Easton Payne, Lucy Phillips, Nevaeh Prince, Kentlee Prokop, Kyndall Psencik, Reagan Quinn, Elijah Roberts, Gabriel Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Landon Romero, Rubi Sandoval-Roderiguez, Madeline Saucedo Mendoza, Melanie Saucedo Mendoza, Tanner Scales, Hailey Shaw, Maggie Shearer, Remerie Silvas, Raycelee Sonnier, Witten Spruell, Aaliyah Stanley, Emery Stark, Tatum Trim, Anson Vacek, Titus Varner, Avery Walters, , Tucker Worthy, Emily Wriston, and Julieta Yanez-Macias.
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
West Orange's Holiday in the Park set for Saturday
Back in 1998, West Orange Mayor Roy McDonald was enjoying the old Gumbo Cookoff in neighboring Orange. He had a vision that his city, too, could have a community event for people to relax and visit with each other. West Orange resident Theresa Van Meter at the time was working...
The story of the Jasper-Silsbee Football Rivalry
The following story was originally written and published in 2014. It has been updated for the 2022 Jasper/Silsbee football game:. The Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers will meet for the 79th time on the gridiron this Friday night here in Jasper to continue one of the oldest and fiercest high school football rivalries in Texas.
BC Lady Cards Area Champs
The Bridge City Lady Cards move on to the third round after sweeping Madisonville in straight sets. For BC: Demi Carter 18 kills 5 blocks 6 aces 7 digs; Taryn Doiron 9 kills 21 assists 6 digs; Anna Kelly 5 kills 4 aces 5 digs; Cambree LaComb11 assists; Lexi Nugier 13 digs 3 aces.
Pioneer hoped camphor trees could start industry
About 140 years ago, James B. Seargent of Orange had a vision for a new industry involving trees. He wasn't looking at the native trees that drew the sawmill and lumber industries. He was ready to grow imported trees for medicinal uses. Little did he know his carefully nurtured seedling...
OC Building Permits
Orange County building permits for October 2022. If you need a building permit call Lisa L. Roberts, OC Floodplain Administrator, 409-745-1463. M/O WILDLIFE FND671 LAKESHORE FM$413,915$1,026.00SHOP. CODY REES6426 E. GRIGSBY$900,000$1,144.50N/H. ERIC PLUNKETT8073 FM 1130$54,952$161.00SOLAR. DERRICK COLE10028 LAURA DR$91,343$309.00SOLAR. BRANDON CLICK5005 HOLLIS LANE$81,380$269.00SOLAR. WILLIAM MOREAU6175 SAGEBRUSH$8,600$25.00WAT WELL. BLAKE BLEDSOE7650 GUILLORY RD$200,000$425.00N/H.
Four children adopted into their forever homes in Orange County
November is National Adoption Month. The courtroom of Judge Mandy Rodgers was packed with people waiting to complete their families.
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Port of Beaumont receives largest individual grant ever
The Port of Beaumont just received its largest ever individual federal grant. The port late last month announced that it was awarded $26.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Development Program. Beaumont was one of 41 ports in the country to receive funding and received the largest...
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
