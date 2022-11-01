BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who they believe could be in imminent danger and for a suspect in her abduction. Officials have a issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5 a.m., in the the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Beaumont, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO