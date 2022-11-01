ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson among absent players, Troy Franklin in new role, punter rotation grows

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon's young bigs preparing for bigger roles without Sedona Prince

The twin towers of 6-foot-8 Philly Kyei and 6-foot-7 Kennedy Basham provide the Ducks with the size few teams in the Pac-12 can match. Whether they're prepared to contend with high-end Division 1 basketball players is a question that will be answered over the next month. With Sedona Prince out...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Volleyball: State tournament action from across Oregon

Friday morning marks the beginning of the final days of the 2022-23 volleyball season. The quarterfinals for all classifications are being played either in the morning or in the early afternoon. The semifinals for all classification will be played on Friday night and the championship matches will be on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section

The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy