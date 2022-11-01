Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson among absent players, Troy Franklin in new role, punter rotation grows

Read full article on original website
Oregon State mailbag: Bowl destinations, developing QBs, is there a next step for the Beavers?
You have questions, we deliver answers. The weekly drill where readers ask Oregon State athletics-related questions, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel supplies the answer.
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Taki Taimani remain absent
The three Oregon starters who missed practice on Tuesday were out again on Wednesday, making it unlikely they’ll be playing when the No. 8 Ducks take on Colorado. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota and nose tackle Taki Taimani were all absent during the early periods Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Running backs accounting for biggest share of Oregon Ducks’ receiving yards since 2012
The Oregon Ducks are relying on running backs for a greater portion of their receiving yards than at any point in the last decade with an exception of the shortened 2020 season. Bucky Irving, Sean Dollars, Noah Whittington, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Jordan James have combined for 45 catches for...
Oregon Ducks ‘still to be determined’ punter, though it may not be a factor at Colorado
Two-thirds of the way into the season Oregon is still searching for an answer at punter. Fortunately for the No. 8 Ducks, their offense is so effective that punting is a rarity. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is 11th in the Pac-12 and 114th nationally in average punt yards (39.59) entering...
Oregon State can’t stop Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as Beavers lose 24-21: Game at a glance
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and kicker Peyton Henry rallied the Huskies past No. 23 Oregon State Beavers for a 24-21 victory Friday night at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Penix led the Huskies down the field for their game-winning drive and then Henry kicked a 22-yard field goal with eight...
Scouting the Buffaloes: 5 questions, prediction with a Colorado writer
No. 9 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) travels to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) at Folsom Field. Oregon has won seven of eight meetings in the series since CU joined the Pac-12. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to Colorado beat reporter Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) of...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 10: Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins lead the way
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins stayed atop the Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive this week, with the USC Trojans moving up a spot to No. 3. Oregon was the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row after the Ducks rolled past California, and UCLA stayed at second following the Bruins’ rout of Stanford.
Oregon State offense flails in the wind as Beavers let one slip away to Washington in a 24-21 loss
Blame the wind at Husky Stadium? Sure, it was a factor in slowing down Oregon State’s offense. But blame the No. 23 Beavers, too. It wasn’t electric, it leaned too much on the run, it offered nothing through the air. The result was 262 yards offense in Friday...
Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Oregon's young bigs preparing for bigger roles without Sedona Prince
The twin towers of 6-foot-8 Philly Kyei and 6-foot-7 Kennedy Basham provide the Ducks with the size few teams in the Pac-12 can match. Whether they're prepared to contend with high-end Division 1 basketball players is a question that will be answered over the next month. With Sedona Prince out...
Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo. Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (7-1); Mike Sanford, interim (1-2 at CU, 10-18 overall) Latest line: Oregon by 31.5. TV channel: ESPN. On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590...
Volleyball: State tournament action from across Oregon
Friday morning marks the beginning of the final days of the 2022-23 volleyball season. The quarterfinals for all classifications are being played either in the morning or in the early afternoon. The semifinals for all classification will be played on Friday night and the championship matches will be on Saturday.
No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
Samantha Wagner, 4-star wing, commits to Oregon Ducks women’s basketball
The Oregon women’s basketball team landed its second top 50 commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing, announced her commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Baylor and Texas, Wagner is ranked the No. 42 player in the class of 2023, according to HoopGurlz.
Oregon softball wraps up fall with intra-squad scrimmage
KK Humphreys hit a double and home run and Ariel Carlson and Paige Sinicki each hit three-run home runs as Oregon softball wrapped up its fall slate with an intra-squad scrimmage. Humphreys hit a two-out solo shot to center off Morgan Scott to give the Yellow team the early lead...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
