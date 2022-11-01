Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel Releases Scathing Non-Endorsement Video For GOP Candidate
The comedian hit Adam Laxalt with a withering reminder of his own family's stance in the anti-endorsement clip.
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation
Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
