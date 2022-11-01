ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
Traffic Shift Planned For Appalachian Parkway Work

(Cleveland)- Phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland has been in use for months, but the Georgia Department of Transpiration still has work that needs to be done before it is actually complete. GDOT in a news release has advised sometime during November they intend to implement a...
CLEVELAND, GA
CCSD sets date for health center ribbon cutting

The Clarke County School District sets November 10—one week from today—for the ribbon cutting for the new Clarke Middle Health Center. The center on the campus of Clarke Middle School is the product of a collaboration between the Clarke County School District and the Augusta University-University of Georgia Medical Partnership.
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: Accessory Dwelling Units

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, weren’t on the agenda in front of Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop lawmakers from having the debate one month before they could vote on a plan. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our...
ATHENS, GA
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
ACC Commissioners move ahead with two big SPLOST projects

Athens Clarke County commissioners moved ahead on Tuesday with the next steps in two major building projects funded by SPLOST. At their monthly voting meeting, commissioners saw project concept and site selection criteria for a new judicial center, which would provide much needed space for courthouse functions. The Commission unanimously approved the concept, which moves the project along to the next stage of the process, selecting the site where the judicial center will be built, probably somewhere in or near downtown. Commissioners are expected to see a list of potential sites next May and vote on a final site in September 2023. If the process stays on track, construction would begin in about 2 years.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

