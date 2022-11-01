Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class
The Atlanta City Council voted recently to designate formerly incarcerated people as a protected class in the city. We’ll talk to an activist and former inmate about what this designation means, both for the individuals it affects, and the place they call home.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: East Athens Development Corporation launches “Project Inspire”
The East Athens Development Corporation launches “project Inspire,” an initiative that will use media – including digital and social -- to promote academic achievement among Clarke County students. We’ll talk with one of the organizers of the program to learn more about its goals, and about the grant that made the program possible.
wrwh.com
Traffic Shift Planned For Appalachian Parkway Work
(Cleveland)- Phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland has been in use for months, but the Georgia Department of Transpiration still has work that needs to be done before it is actually complete. GDOT in a news release has advised sometime during November they intend to implement a...
CCSD sets date for health center ribbon cutting
The Clarke County School District sets November 10—one week from today—for the ribbon cutting for the new Clarke Middle Health Center. The center on the campus of Clarke Middle School is the product of a collaboration between the Clarke County School District and the Augusta University-University of Georgia Medical Partnership.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Accessory Dwelling Units
Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, weren’t on the agenda in front of Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop lawmakers from having the debate one month before they could vote on a plan. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our...
Monroe Local News
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners move ahead with two big SPLOST projects
Athens Clarke County commissioners moved ahead on Tuesday with the next steps in two major building projects funded by SPLOST. At their monthly voting meeting, commissioners saw project concept and site selection criteria for a new judicial center, which would provide much needed space for courthouse functions. The Commission unanimously approved the concept, which moves the project along to the next stage of the process, selecting the site where the judicial center will be built, probably somewhere in or near downtown. Commissioners are expected to see a list of potential sites next May and vote on a final site in September 2023. If the process stays on track, construction would begin in about 2 years.
Red and Black
UGA blotter: trespassers damage gate at Club Sports Complex and more
A UGA professor met with UGAPD at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 to discuss an unknown trespasser who vandalized a copy of Flagpole Newspaper in the School of Music in order to identify a student in a photo as a lesbian, according to a report from UGAPD. A UGA...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Older Georgians hitting polls for early voting at much higher rate than young people, data shows
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The number of early voters in Georgia passed 2 million Wednesday – a record early turnout for a non-presidential election. Despite that, young people are mostly skipping the party. State data shows the largest age demographic of registered and active voters is voters under age...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia unveils jersey patch honoring late Bulldog legend Vince Dooley
It’s a battle to determine the SEC East and a possible CFP berth as No. 3 Georgia takes on No. 1 Tennessee this Saturday, and Georgia players will be carrying a bit of history with them. In tribute to Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley who passed away last month,...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
