Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. voters take advantage of final day of early voting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the final day to vote early in Georgia for the November election. According to the Secretary of State’s office, 2,261,094 people have already chosen to cast their ballots and 2.4 million are expected by the end of the day. Chatham County voters...
wtoc.com
Friday is last day for early voting in Ga.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the final day of early voting in Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Peach State has set a new record at the polls. Early voter turnout has officially passed the 2 million mark, breaking the old record. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show more than 2.1 million Georgians have turned out to vote early.
live5news.com
South Carolina breaks early voting record, again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday. SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday. Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have...
wtoc.com
Joe Cunningham campaigning in Beaufort in final days before election
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challengers, Joe Cunningham and Bruce Reeves. A former congressman, Cunningham continued his tour around South Carolina on Friday by stopping in Beaufort. After serving as the representative for U.S. House District 1 from...
Stacey Abrams, Gov. Kemp make pitch to voters on final day of early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Friday marked the final day for early voting in Georgia, and Election Day coming up on Tuesday, the race is on to see who will become Georgia’s next governor. And Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams aren’t backing down. Friday afternoon, Stacey Abrams hosted a “Pop Out to the Polls” […]
wtoc.com
TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a Chatham County voter, you’ve got more than just candidates on your ballot this November. You also have the chance to vote for or against a TSPLOST, or transportation special local option sales tax. It’s a one-cent tax on sales within the county.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension, supply chain state of emergency ahead of looming diesel shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Friday, extending the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax for the fourth time, as well as the supply chain state of emergency. This comes after a looming diesel shortage was announced, as well...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. sees fewer early voters than other counties in Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting started in Georgia on October 17th and a look at the latest numbers show that Chatham County has fewer early voters than other Georgia counties with a similar population size. Based on the latest census data, about an eighth of Chatham County’s population...
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams have competed before. Since then, the pandemic, the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the 2020 election have made governors even more visible.
WYFF4.com
McMaster, Cunningham face off in South Carolina governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster faces challenger Joe Cunningham in the race for governor of South Carolina. McMaster has a long history in public service. In 1981, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He's been attorney general...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
Ethics complaint filed against Port Wentworth councilmember citing multiple violations
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth council member has filed an ethics complaint against a fellow council member. According to the ethics complaint document, Councilman Rufus Bright lodged the complaint, co-signed by council members Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens, against councilwoman Jo Smith citing several ethical violations during Smith’s first term as a […]
Comments / 0