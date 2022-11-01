ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

wtoc.com

Chatham Co. voters take advantage of final day of early voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the final day to vote early in Georgia for the November election. According to the Secretary of State’s office, 2,261,094 people have already chosen to cast their ballots and 2.4 million are expected by the end of the day. Chatham County voters...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Friday is last day for early voting in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the final day of early voting in Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Peach State has set a new record at the polls. Early voter turnout has officially passed the 2 million mark, breaking the old record. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show more than 2.1 million Georgians have turned out to vote early.
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

South Carolina breaks early voting record, again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday. SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday. Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wtoc.com

Joe Cunningham campaigning in Beaufort in final days before election

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challengers, Joe Cunningham and Bruce Reeves. A former congressman, Cunningham continued his tour around South Carolina on Friday by stopping in Beaufort. After serving as the representative for U.S. House District 1 from...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a Chatham County voter, you’ve got more than just candidates on your ballot this November. You also have the chance to vote for or against a TSPLOST, or transportation special local option sales tax. It’s a one-cent tax on sales within the county.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday. Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles

Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Ethics complaint filed against Port Wentworth councilmember citing multiple violations

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth council member has filed an ethics complaint against a fellow council member. According to the ethics complaint document, Councilman Rufus Bright lodged the complaint, co-signed by council members Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens, against councilwoman Jo Smith citing several ethical violations during Smith’s first term as a […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA

