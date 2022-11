On Friday, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 2023 three-star running back Kamari Moulton announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes pulled off the flip as Moulton was committed to Florida Atlantic in August, but Iowa kept showing interest, offered him, and got him on campus this past weekend for an official visit.

