Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
Riverview Park Activities Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on Saturday. The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and more than 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
Augusta leaders to offer update on revitalization grant effort
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public can learn more about Augusta’s pursuit of a $40 million Choice Neighborhood Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant from the federal government. City and Augusta Housing Authority officials will give a presentation and update to the community at 5 p.m. Thursday at...
Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal
A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.
Columbia County opens voting for annual Christmas light fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. Homeowners deck the halls and put on their best displays for the public to enjoy and vote on their favorite. This year, organizers are looking for 10 houses...
Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries. The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.
Ferris wheels, fun, and funnel cakes at Columbia County fall fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County fall fair is open through Nov. 13 for its 57th year. We were live from the fairgrounds in Grovetown. On opening night, they offered unlimited rides for $15. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
SRP Park will host walk to highlight global water crisis
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.
Youth programs fight for funds to prevent crime in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders have less than two weeks to finalize the budget, and there are concerns there isn’t enough to go around to all the departments and organizations asking for more money. Augusta Commission member Bobby Williams even warned some programs might even have their...
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue their steady pace, likely to exceed the 2 million mark during early voting, according to state election officials. As of Wednesday morning, 1.76 million voters had cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record early...
