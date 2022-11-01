The road to a state field hockey title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released
The MIAA has released the field hockey state playoff brackets. Here's how each Division breaks down.
Division 1
Seedings
- Walpole (17-21)
- Andover (17-1)
- Shrewsbury (15-1-2)
- Wachusett (13-3-2)
- Franklin (16-1-1)
- Chelmsford (13-4)
- Bishop Feehan (13-1-4)
- Winchester (11-2-5)
- Hingham (16-2)
- Natick (11-3-2)
- Braintree (12-4-2)
- Needham (8-7-3)
- Belmont (10-4-3)
- Central Catholic (10-6-2)
- Acton-Boxborough (10-6-2)
- Concord-Carlisle (10-4-2)
- Lincoln-Sudbury (11-4-1)
- Wellesley (10-4-4)
- Doherty (13-3-2)
- Arlington (9-6-3)
- Algonquin (5-10-2)
- Lexington (9-8-1)
- King Philip (11-5-2)
- Beverly (7-9-2)
- Westford Academy (12-4-2)
- North Andover (8-7-3
- Brookline (7-6-5)
- Barnstable (8-7-3)
- Durfee (12-3-3)
- Marshfield (9-8-1)
- Newton North (7-10-1)
- Attleborough (7-11-0)
- Methuen (9-9-0)
- New Bedford (7-6-5)
Schedule (CMass teams)
Thursday's first round
No. 29 Durfee at No. 4 Wachusett, 5 p.m.
No. 19 Doherty at No. 14 Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Friday's first round
No. 21 Algonquin at No. 12 Needham, 5 p.m. (Defazio Park)
Saturday's first round
No. 30 Marshfield at No. 3 Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.
Division 2
Seedings
- Masconomet (15-0-3)
- Nashoba (10-5-3)
- Reading (13-2-3)
- Longmeadow (14-2-2)
- Leominster (15-2-1)
- Danvers (13-2-3)
- Falmouth (12-3-3)
- Minnechaug (11-2-3)
- Westwood (12-4-2)
- Canton (13-3-2)
- Somerset Berkley (15-2-1)
- Bishop Fenwick (10-4-5)
- Hopkinton (9-4-5)
- Oliver Ames (10-6-3)
- Milton (8-8-2)
- Agawam (8-7-1)
- Scituate (9-5-4)
- North Attleborough (10-6-2)
- Plymouth North (11-5-2)
- Nauset (9-6-3)
- Dartmouth (11-2-5)
- Westfield (14-3)
- Norwood (6-9-3)
- Marlborough (5-11-2)
- Wakefueld (10-7-1)
- Westborough (6-8-2)
- Notre Dame-Hingham (8-9-1)
- Mansfield (7-9-2)
- Marblehead (6-10-2)
- Silver Lake (7-9-2)
- Holliston (2-15-1)
- Tewksbury (9-9)
- Fitchburg (7-7-3)
- Northampton (9-9)
Schedule (CMass teams)
Thursday's preliminary
No. 33 Fitchburg at No. 32 Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Friday's first round
No. 24 Marlborough at No. 9 Westwood, 4 p.m.
No. 28 Mansfield at No. 5 Leominster, 4 p.m.
Sunday's first round
No. 26 Westborough at No. 7 Falmouth, 3 p.m.
Northhampton/Holliston winner at No. 2 Nashoba, 5 p.m.
Division 3
Seedings
- Watertown (17-0)
- Sandwich (16-0-1)
- Gloucester (14-1-3
- Dover-Sherborn (13-1-4)
- Foxborough (14-1-3)
- Newburyport (13-3-2)
- Swampscott (10-5-3)
- Oakmont (11-3-2)
- Triton (11-3-4)
- Hanover (14-2-2)
- Quabbin (11-6-1)
- Notre Dame (13-3-2)
- North Reading (8-8-1)
- Medfield (8-8-2)
- Medway (7-6-3)
- Ashland (7-8-3)
- Dennis-Yarmouth (4-9-5)
- Pentucket (9-6-3)
- Belchertown (11-3-3)
- Dedham (6-7-4)
- East Longmeadow (16-1-1)
- Weston (9-7-1)
- Auburn (12-5-1)
- Bishop Stang (7-7-4)
- North Middlesex (5-8-5)
- Wayland (5-8-4)
- Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1)
- Stoneham (8-10)
- Middleborough (8-8-4)
- Wilmington (5-12-1)
- Sturgis Charter East (5-7-2)
- Hudson (12-5-1)
- Norwell (9-6-3)
- Old Rochester (8-7-2)
- East Bridgewater (6-6-4)
- Monty Tech (10-6-2)
- St. Paul (7-5-5)
Schedule (CMass teams)
Thursday's prelimnary
No. 33 Norwell at No. 32 Hudson, 4 p.m.
No. 36 Monty Tech at No. 29 Middleborough, 5 p.m.
No. 37 St. Paul at No. 28 Stoneham, 5 p.m.
Friday's first round
No. 22 Weston at No. 11 Quabbin, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's first round
No. 21 East Longmeadow at No. 12 Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Auburn at No. 10 Hanover, 4 p.m.
Sunday's first round
No. 25 North Middlesex at No. 8 Oakmont, 11 a.m.
Division 4
Seedings
- Uxbridge (18-0)
- Manchester Essex (12-3-3)
- Cohasset (12-5-1)
- Monomoy (9-4-5)
- Lynnfield (11-7)
- Joseph Case (17-1)
- Lunenburg (14-4)
- Frontier (9-2-6)
- Greenfield (11-4-3)
- Ipswitch (8-9-1)
- St. Mary's (12-4-2)
- Pioneer Valley (10-2-2)
- Georgetown (8-8-2)
- Sutton (10-7-3)
- Valley Tech (11-4-3)
- Franklin Tech (12-2-3)
- Nantucket (7-7-3)
- Hopedale (9-7-2)
- St. John Paul II (7-3-4)
- Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1)
- Littleton (11-4-3)
- Clinton (12-2-4)
- West Bridgewater (11-4-3)
- Carver (6-7-5)
- Leicester (11-6-1
- Quaboag (9-8-1)
- North Brookfield (14-3-1)
- Tahanto (10-6-1)
- Amesbury (2-16)
- Hampshire (7-7-4)
- Northbridge (8-10-1)
- Westport (7-8-1)
Schedule (CMass teams)
Thursday's first round
No. 28 Tahanto at No. 5 Lynnfield, 2:30 p.m.
Friday's first round
No. 18 Hopedale at No. 15 Valley Tech, 2:30 p.m.
No. 25 Leicester at No. 8 Frontier, 2:30 p.m.
No. 26 Quaboag at No. 7 Lunenburg, 5 p.m.
Saturday's first round
No. 32 Westport at No. 1 Uxbridge, 10:30 a.m.
No. 27 North Brookfield at No. 6 Joseph Case, 11 a.m.
No. 19 St. John Paul II at No. 14 Sutton, 1 p.m.
No. 31 Northbridge at No. 2 Manchester Essex, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's first round
No. 21 Littleton at No. 12 Pioneer Valley, 2:30 p.m.
