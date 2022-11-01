ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The road to a state field hockey title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

The MIAA has released the field hockey state playoff brackets. Here's how each Division breaks down.

Division 1

Seedings

  1. Walpole (17-21)
  2. Andover (17-1)
  3. Shrewsbury (15-1-2)
  4. Wachusett (13-3-2)
  5. Franklin (16-1-1)
  6. Chelmsford (13-4)
  7. Bishop Feehan (13-1-4)
  8. Winchester (11-2-5)
  9. Hingham (16-2)
  10. Natick (11-3-2)
  11. Braintree (12-4-2)
  12. Needham (8-7-3)
  13. Belmont (10-4-3)
  14. Central Catholic (10-6-2)
  15. Acton-Boxborough (10-6-2)
  16. Concord-Carlisle (10-4-2)
  17. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-4-1)
  18. Wellesley (10-4-4)
  19. Doherty (13-3-2)
  20. Arlington (9-6-3)
  21. Algonquin (5-10-2)
  22. Lexington (9-8-1)
  23. King Philip (11-5-2)
  24. Beverly (7-9-2)
  25. Westford Academy (12-4-2)
  26. North Andover (8-7-3
  27. Brookline (7-6-5)
  28. Barnstable (8-7-3)
  29. Durfee (12-3-3)
  30. Marshfield (9-8-1)
  31. Newton North (7-10-1)
  32. Attleborough (7-11-0)
  33. Methuen (9-9-0)
  34. New Bedford (7-6-5)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's first round

No. 29 Durfee at No. 4 Wachusett, 5 p.m.

No. 19 Doherty at No. 14 Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 21 Algonquin at No. 12 Needham, 5 p.m. (Defazio Park)

Saturday's first round

No. 30 Marshfield at No. 3 Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.

Division 2

Seedings

  1. Masconomet (15-0-3)
  2. Nashoba (10-5-3)
  3. Reading (13-2-3)
  4. Longmeadow (14-2-2)
  5. Leominster (15-2-1)
  6. Danvers (13-2-3)
  7. Falmouth (12-3-3)
  8. Minnechaug (11-2-3)
  9. Westwood (12-4-2)
  10. Canton (13-3-2)
  11. Somerset Berkley (15-2-1)
  12. Bishop Fenwick (10-4-5)
  13. Hopkinton (9-4-5)
  14. Oliver Ames (10-6-3)
  15. Milton (8-8-2)
  16. Agawam (8-7-1)
  17. Scituate (9-5-4)
  18. North Attleborough (10-6-2)
  19. Plymouth North (11-5-2)
  20. Nauset (9-6-3)
  21. Dartmouth (11-2-5)
  22. Westfield (14-3)
  23. Norwood (6-9-3)
  24. Marlborough (5-11-2)
  25. Wakefueld (10-7-1)
  26. Westborough (6-8-2)
  27. Notre Dame-Hingham (8-9-1)
  28. Mansfield (7-9-2)
  29. Marblehead (6-10-2)
  30. Silver Lake (7-9-2)
  31. Holliston (2-15-1)
  32. Tewksbury (9-9)
  33. Fitchburg (7-7-3)
  34. Northampton (9-9)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's preliminary

No. 33 Fitchburg at No. 32 Tewksbury, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 24 Marlborough at No. 9 Westwood, 4 p.m.

No. 28 Mansfield at No. 5 Leominster, 4 p.m.

Sunday's first round

No. 26 Westborough at No. 7 Falmouth, 3 p.m.

Northhampton/Holliston winner at No. 2 Nashoba, 5 p.m.

Division 3

Seedings

  1. Watertown (17-0)
  2. Sandwich (16-0-1)
  3. Gloucester (14-1-3
  4. Dover-Sherborn (13-1-4)
  5. Foxborough (14-1-3)
  6. Newburyport (13-3-2)
  7. Swampscott (10-5-3)
  8. Oakmont (11-3-2)
  9. Triton (11-3-4)
  10. Hanover (14-2-2)
  11. Quabbin (11-6-1)
  12. Notre Dame (13-3-2)
  13. North Reading (8-8-1)
  14. Medfield (8-8-2)
  15. Medway (7-6-3)
  16. Ashland (7-8-3)
  17. Dennis-Yarmouth (4-9-5)
  18. Pentucket (9-6-3)
  19. Belchertown (11-3-3)
  20. Dedham (6-7-4)
  21. East Longmeadow (16-1-1)
  22. Weston (9-7-1)
  23. Auburn (12-5-1)
  24. Bishop Stang (7-7-4)
  25. North Middlesex (5-8-5)
  26. Wayland (5-8-4)
  27. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1)
  28. Stoneham (8-10)
  29. Middleborough (8-8-4)
  30. Wilmington (5-12-1)
  31. Sturgis Charter East (5-7-2)
  32. Hudson (12-5-1)
  33. Norwell (9-6-3)
  34. Old Rochester (8-7-2)
  35. East Bridgewater (6-6-4)
  36. Monty Tech (10-6-2)
  37. St. Paul (7-5-5)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's prelimnary

No. 33 Norwell at No. 32 Hudson, 4 p.m.

No. 36 Monty Tech at No. 29 Middleborough, 5 p.m.

No. 37 St. Paul at No. 28 Stoneham, 5 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 22 Weston at No. 11 Quabbin, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's first round

No. 21 East Longmeadow at No. 12 Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Auburn at No. 10 Hanover, 4 p.m.

Sunday's first round

No. 25 North Middlesex at No. 8 Oakmont, 11 a.m.

Division 4

Seedings

  1. Uxbridge (18-0)
  2. Manchester Essex (12-3-3)
  3. Cohasset (12-5-1)
  4. Monomoy (9-4-5)
  5. Lynnfield (11-7)
  6. Joseph Case (17-1)
  7. Lunenburg (14-4)
  8. Frontier (9-2-6)
  9. Greenfield (11-4-3)
  10. Ipswitch (8-9-1)
  11. St. Mary's (12-4-2)
  12. Pioneer Valley (10-2-2)
  13. Georgetown (8-8-2)
  14. Sutton (10-7-3)
  15. Valley Tech (11-4-3)
  16. Franklin Tech (12-2-3)
  17. Nantucket (7-7-3)
  18. Hopedale (9-7-2)
  19. St. John Paul II (7-3-4)
  20. Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1)
  21. Littleton (11-4-3)
  22. Clinton (12-2-4)
  23. West Bridgewater (11-4-3)
  24. Carver (6-7-5)
  25. Leicester (11-6-1
  26. Quaboag (9-8-1)
  27. North Brookfield (14-3-1)
  28. Tahanto (10-6-1)
  29. Amesbury (2-16)
  30. Hampshire (7-7-4)
  31. Northbridge (8-10-1)
  32. Westport (7-8-1)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's first round

No. 28 Tahanto at No. 5 Lynnfield, 2:30 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 18 Hopedale at No. 15 Valley Tech, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Leicester at No. 8 Frontier, 2:30 p.m.

No. 26 Quaboag at No. 7 Lunenburg, 5 p.m.

Saturday's first round

No. 32 Westport at No. 1 Uxbridge, 10:30 a.m.

No. 27 North Brookfield at No. 6 Joseph Case, 11 a.m.

No. 19 St. John Paul II at No. 14 Sutton, 1 p.m.

No. 31 Northbridge at No. 2 Manchester Essex, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's first round

No. 21 Littleton at No. 12 Pioneer Valley, 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The road to a state field hockey title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

