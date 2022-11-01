The road to a state field hockey title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released

The MIAA has released the field hockey state playoff brackets. Here's how each Division breaks down.

Division 1

Seedings

Walpole (17-21) Andover (17-1) Shrewsbury (15-1-2) Wachusett (13-3-2) Franklin (16-1-1) Chelmsford (13-4) Bishop Feehan (13-1-4) Winchester (11-2-5) Hingham (16-2) Natick (11-3-2) Braintree (12-4-2) Needham (8-7-3) Belmont (10-4-3) Central Catholic (10-6-2) Acton-Boxborough (10-6-2) Concord-Carlisle (10-4-2) Lincoln-Sudbury (11-4-1) Wellesley (10-4-4) Doherty (13-3-2) Arlington (9-6-3) Algonquin (5-10-2) Lexington (9-8-1) King Philip (11-5-2) Beverly (7-9-2) Westford Academy (12-4-2) North Andover (8-7-3 Brookline (7-6-5) Barnstable (8-7-3) Durfee (12-3-3) Marshfield (9-8-1) Newton North (7-10-1) Attleborough (7-11-0) Methuen (9-9-0) New Bedford (7-6-5)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's first round

No. 29 Durfee at No. 4 Wachusett, 5 p.m.

No. 19 Doherty at No. 14 Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 21 Algonquin at No. 12 Needham, 5 p.m. (Defazio Park)

Saturday's first round

No. 30 Marshfield at No. 3 Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.

Division 2

Seedings

Masconomet (15-0-3) Nashoba (10-5-3) Reading (13-2-3) Longmeadow (14-2-2) Leominster (15-2-1) Danvers (13-2-3) Falmouth (12-3-3) Minnechaug (11-2-3) Westwood (12-4-2) Canton (13-3-2) Somerset Berkley (15-2-1) Bishop Fenwick (10-4-5) Hopkinton (9-4-5) Oliver Ames (10-6-3) Milton (8-8-2) Agawam (8-7-1) Scituate (9-5-4) North Attleborough (10-6-2) Plymouth North (11-5-2) Nauset (9-6-3) Dartmouth (11-2-5) Westfield (14-3) Norwood (6-9-3) Marlborough (5-11-2) Wakefueld (10-7-1) Westborough (6-8-2) Notre Dame-Hingham (8-9-1) Mansfield (7-9-2) Marblehead (6-10-2) Silver Lake (7-9-2) Holliston (2-15-1) Tewksbury (9-9) Fitchburg (7-7-3) Northampton (9-9)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's preliminary

No. 33 Fitchburg at No. 32 Tewksbury, 6 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 24 Marlborough at No. 9 Westwood, 4 p.m.

No. 28 Mansfield at No. 5 Leominster, 4 p.m.

Sunday's first round

No. 26 Westborough at No. 7 Falmouth, 3 p.m.

Northhampton/Holliston winner at No. 2 Nashoba, 5 p.m.

Division 3

Seedings

Watertown (17-0) Sandwich (16-0-1) Gloucester (14-1-3 Dover-Sherborn (13-1-4) Foxborough (14-1-3) Newburyport (13-3-2) Swampscott (10-5-3) Oakmont (11-3-2) Triton (11-3-4) Hanover (14-2-2) Quabbin (11-6-1) Notre Dame (13-3-2) North Reading (8-8-1) Medfield (8-8-2) Medway (7-6-3) Ashland (7-8-3) Dennis-Yarmouth (4-9-5) Pentucket (9-6-3) Belchertown (11-3-3) Dedham (6-7-4) East Longmeadow (16-1-1) Weston (9-7-1) Auburn (12-5-1) Bishop Stang (7-7-4) North Middlesex (5-8-5) Wayland (5-8-4) Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1) Stoneham (8-10) Middleborough (8-8-4) Wilmington (5-12-1) Sturgis Charter East (5-7-2) Hudson (12-5-1) Norwell (9-6-3) Old Rochester (8-7-2) East Bridgewater (6-6-4) Monty Tech (10-6-2) St. Paul (7-5-5)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's prelimnary

No. 33 Norwell at No. 32 Hudson, 4 p.m.

No. 36 Monty Tech at No. 29 Middleborough, 5 p.m.

No. 37 St. Paul at No. 28 Stoneham, 5 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 22 Weston at No. 11 Quabbin, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's first round

No. 21 East Longmeadow at No. 12 Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Auburn at No. 10 Hanover, 4 p.m.

Sunday's first round

No. 25 North Middlesex at No. 8 Oakmont, 11 a.m.

Division 4

Seedings

Uxbridge (18-0) Manchester Essex (12-3-3) Cohasset (12-5-1) Monomoy (9-4-5) Lynnfield (11-7) Joseph Case (17-1) Lunenburg (14-4) Frontier (9-2-6) Greenfield (11-4-3) Ipswitch (8-9-1) St. Mary's (12-4-2) Pioneer Valley (10-2-2) Georgetown (8-8-2) Sutton (10-7-3) Valley Tech (11-4-3) Franklin Tech (12-2-3) Nantucket (7-7-3) Hopedale (9-7-2) St. John Paul II (7-3-4) Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1) Littleton (11-4-3) Clinton (12-2-4) West Bridgewater (11-4-3) Carver (6-7-5) Leicester (11-6-1 Quaboag (9-8-1) North Brookfield (14-3-1) Tahanto (10-6-1) Amesbury (2-16) Hampshire (7-7-4) Northbridge (8-10-1) Westport (7-8-1)

Schedule (CMass teams)

Thursday's first round

No. 28 Tahanto at No. 5 Lynnfield, 2:30 p.m.

Friday's first round

No. 18 Hopedale at No. 15 Valley Tech, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Leicester at No. 8 Frontier, 2:30 p.m.

No. 26 Quaboag at No. 7 Lunenburg, 5 p.m.

Saturday's first round

No. 32 Westport at No. 1 Uxbridge, 10:30 a.m.

No. 27 North Brookfield at No. 6 Joseph Case, 11 a.m.

No. 19 St. John Paul II at No. 14 Sutton, 1 p.m.

No. 31 Northbridge at No. 2 Manchester Essex, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's first round

No. 21 Littleton at No. 12 Pioneer Valley, 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The road to a state field hockey title starts as the MIAA seedings and schedule are released