Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Physical therapy benefits for surgery recovery & common conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Physical therapy plays a large role in recovery after surgery recoveries but can also help with a number of common conditions. Ambrosia Scott, manager of outpatient services at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to the difference physical therapy can make after joint replacement surgery.
Developing treatment could slow down RSV surge at Le Bonheur, doctor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As cases of RSV continue to spike among children across the country and the Mid-South, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is actively working to help develop treatments for the respiratory illness. Right now, there is no specific treatment for RSV, but that may soon change. The...
Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
Mid-South Hero: Helping youth overcome trauma and adversity with ‘UCAN’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overcoming trauma and adversity, and helping others do the same, October’s Mid-South Hero has a promise that she intends to keep. “It’s not about me. It’s about me actually helping our youth, it’s about me making a difference for them, it’s about me giving the impact that they need in order to be our future leaders because we definitely need some great future leaders right now,” said Leshundra Robinson.
Results Physiotherapy opens second outpatient clinic in Southaven
Results Physiotherapy has opened a second outpatient clinic in Southaven at 7075 Malco Blvd. Ste. 102. The clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 662-733-4110 or visit resultspt.com. The clinic specializes...
Dad shares how Halloween & daughter’s cancer diagnosis changed his perspective on life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kiara and her siblings love the Halloween, everything from planning out each year’s costumes to gathering candy within their neighborhood with each other. But in 2014, Halloween was an extremely uncertain time for the family. As they did their usual trick-or-treating, Kiara was having trouble...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
East Memphis bakery benefits human trafficking victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Sweet Lala’s Bakery in East Memphis, the secret ingredient is philanthropy. Owner Lauren Young said that she has been baking and sharing cookies for as long as she can remember. After having her car stolen while pregnant, she decided she wanted to make a positive change around the city.
Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
TN non-profit helps formerly incarcerated build new life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere is working to provide resources and programs to help formerly incarcerated to get back on their feet and building a life after prison. The non-profit opened its doors in 2019. Stacey Brooks, Sr. Director of Growth at Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere, joined Action News...
Flu, RSV cases push hospitals to the limit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of flu and RSV cases is pushing mid-south hospitals to the limit. Flu season hit early this year, and so did the wave of RSV. The latest map from the CDC shows flu cases in Tennessee are high and rising. For the entire month of October: 27% of all flu […]
Suspect accused in Young Dolph murder asks for move to penal farm due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared back in court Friday morning. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been indicted in the rapper’s killing. Young Dolph was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard....
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
Mid-South families struggle to put food on table as grocery prices soar
WALLS, Miss. — The price of groceries continues to climb. If you have a family to feed, you know that all to well. One charity that runs food pantries in North Mississippi has seen that need boom. As FOX13 found out, the organization continues to see the need for...
West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
