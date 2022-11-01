ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Physical therapy benefits for surgery recovery & common conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Physical therapy plays a large role in recovery after surgery recoveries but can also help with a number of common conditions. Ambrosia Scott, manager of outpatient services at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to the difference physical therapy can make after joint replacement surgery.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Hero: Helping youth overcome trauma and adversity with ‘UCAN’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overcoming trauma and adversity, and helping others do the same, October’s Mid-South Hero has a promise that she intends to keep. “It’s not about me. It’s about me actually helping our youth, it’s about me making a difference for them, it’s about me giving the impact that they need in order to be our future leaders because we definitely need some great future leaders right now,” said Leshundra Robinson.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Results Physiotherapy opens second outpatient clinic in Southaven

Results Physiotherapy has opened a second outpatient clinic in Southaven at 7075 Malco Blvd. Ste. 102. The clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 662-733-4110 or visit resultspt.com. The clinic specializes...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TN non-profit helps formerly incarcerated build new life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere is working to provide resources and programs to help formerly incarcerated to get back on their feet and building a life after prison. The non-profit opened its doors in 2019. Stacey Brooks, Sr. Director of Growth at Tennessee-based non-profit Persevere, joined Action News...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flu, RSV cases push hospitals to the limit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of flu and RSV cases is pushing mid-south hospitals to the limit. Flu season hit early this year, and so did the wave of RSV. The latest map from the CDC shows flu cases in Tennessee are high and rising. For the entire month of October: 27% of all flu […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN

