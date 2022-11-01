ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This Insane Stat About Grant Williams' Efficiency Will Blow Your Mind

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dC6eZ_0iudQkK400

Grant Williams couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2022-23 season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Boston Celtics' stretch-big entered the new campaign with uncertainty after failing to come to agreement on a contract extension but has responded in the best way possible. Aside from missing one game due to a suspension, Williams has been extremely efficient off the Boston bench and clearly has taken another leap, although the sample size is small.

Through five games, Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a block per game across a career-high 24.6 minutes per game. What's been even more impressive is the efficiency he's reached his averages. Williams is leading the league in three-point percentage at 66.7% on three attempts per game, is shooting an impressive 85.7% from the free throw line and is shooting 69.6% overall from the field on 4.6 shots per game.

Williams has been so efficient to open the season that he actually is leading the league in true shooting percentage at 92%. True shooting is an advanced statistic that gives extra weight to three-point attempts and also takes into account free throw attempts to better capture one's shooting efficiency rather than just cut and dry field goal percentage.

While this number certainly isn't likely sustainable as the NBA record for true shooting percentage in a season is held by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert at 73.2%, it is a good look into what Williams has been able to do so far this season. He at one point seemed destined to be traded, but now has proven that he can be an important rotation piece for a championship contender.

Further Reading

After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston Clamps Down Defensively, While Brogdon Scores Season-High

The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game

Once Uncertain Jayson Tatum Has Shown He Is Man For Job For Celtics

[Film Room] Malcolm Brogdon's Fitting in Seamlessly with Celtics, but What's More Exciting is on the Horizon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
511
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy