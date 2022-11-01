ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Children received empty capsules after Iowa pharmacist removed the drugs, feds say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 3 days ago

A former pharmacist was sentenced to two years in federal prison after stealing doses of medication meant for patients of two Iowa pharmacies, authorities said. Two of the patients who received tampered drugs were children, officials said.

Anthony Pape, of Dubuque, was convicted of two counts of tampering with consumer products and two counts of acquiring controlled substances by deception in February after pleading guilty in the Northern District of Iowa, McClatchy News previously reported.

In pleading guilty, authorities said Pape admitted to stealing over 2,500 drug doses between Jan. 1, 2018, and March 27, 2020, according to an Oct. 31 news release.

The stolen controlled substances included Dextroamphetamine-Amphetamine ER, Vyvanse, Methylphenidate, Adderall XR and Focalin XR, according to court records. These drugs are often used to treat ADHD.

“Also, in February and March 2020, he tampered with medications delivered in six prescriptions he filled for five different patients, including two children,” authorities said in the news release. “Pape admitted he tampered with the medications by opening the capsules containing the medication and removing most or all of the medications. He then put the empty capsules back into the stock bottles so they would be dispensed to patients.”

This put the patients “in danger of bodily injury,” authorities said.

Pape’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 1.

Authorities said Pape used the medications he stole.

“Patients deserve healthcare providers who have only the best interests of the patients in mind,” U.S. Attorney Timothy T. Duax said in the release. “When a healthcare provider commits crimes to serve their personal interests at the expense of patients, we will ensure they are held accountable.”

In addition to two years in prison, Pape is ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, $9,993 in restitution and $400 in special assessments, officials said. He also must forfeit his pharmacy license and serve three years of supervised release following his time in prison.

Pape, who was previously released on bond, will be required to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

Comments / 4

GISELE Aponte
3d ago

This is Pathetic!!!! We can no longer trust even the local pharmacists that handle our medications that deliver care for our conditions. WOW!!!! This is A Nasty World in which we All Live in.

Reply(1)
18
Mz Wardon
3d ago

Only 2 yrs for purposely betraying ppl who need these medications. Wat a sad excuse for a human. waste of all that education.

Reply
5
 

Community Policy