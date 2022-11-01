ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: What grade should the Dolphins get for the first half of the 2022 season?

By Daniel Oyefusi
 5 days ago

After eight games in the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins are 5-3 and in third place in the AFC East.

Miami has taken a winding path to its third 5-3 start in the last decade. The Dolphins had a 3-0 start followed by a three-game losing streak and now a two-game winning streak amid the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from a concussion.

What grade should the Dolphins get for the first half of the season? Vote in this poll.

