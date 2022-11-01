ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
WACONIA, MN
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

U of M Response to Fireworks Attacks is Operation Gopher Guardian

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The University of Minnesota has announced plans for enhanced patrols in the wake of attacks on a number of students last weekend. There have been several reports of students suffering burns and other injuries from fireworks launched or thrown at them by groups of people in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood where many of the fraternity and sorority houses are located. No one was seriously injured, but some reports indicate of the students were left with significant second-degree burns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos.  No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing

A hiker was hospitalized Tuesday after falling on a bluff in Red Wing on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Wing Fire Department said it was called for a "technical rescue" at the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff Regional Park shortly after 2 p.m. It comes after a hiker "fell down an embankment...
RED WING, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy