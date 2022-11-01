Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
This Kansas doctor collected medical artifacts for decades. His ‘very unusual collection’ is for sale
Medicine’s Hall of Fame & Museum in Shawnee, Kansas, is closed, and its thousands of items are up for auction. Dr. Bruce Hodges, 90, began collecting medical memorabilia as a hobby about 55 years ago. It started, he says, “as one item here and one item there,” until he had a handful of items to fill a curio cabinet in his waiting room.
lawrencekstimes.com
Docuseries, panel to explore health inequities in marginalized communities while asking, ‘Who Gets to Parent?’
A new documentary series highlighting a queer couple’s journey to expand their family while navigating a health care system laden with discrimination will soon be unveiled at the University of Kansas. KU graduate students Pere and Timmia DeRoy have woven into a docuseries their reflections and experiences with in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence community members gather to honor loved ones who have died
More than 100 Lawrence community members participated in Día de los Muertos commemorations this year to honor those who have died in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers. Somos Lawrence, an organization that advocates for effective and culturally informed grassroots outreach to non-English-speaking Douglas County...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen’s struggle to get help after brush with suicidal thoughts illustrates systemic issues
Just before midnight one night in early September, a 17-year-old Free State High School senior parked her SUV on a dead-end road flanked by corn crops, intent on killing herself. Amber had taken some of her father’s medication bottles from the tote where her parents stored them in the kitchen,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Bill Self suspended for KU basketball’s first 4 games this season; faces other penalties
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend are suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season in an apparent effort to head off penalties from a long-running NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting practices. The sanctions, which KU says are self-imposed, also...
lawrencekstimes.com
KBI has sent investigation into death of man shot and killed by Lawrence police on to district attorney
The investigation into a man’s shooting death by Lawrence police is now in the hands of the Douglas County district attorney, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Police shot and killed Michael S. Blanck, 43, the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the KBI. Melissa Underwood, a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence
Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
lawrencekstimes.com
Driver stable after being feared critically injured from crashing into Big Mill; 3 customers injured
A driver suffered injuries that first responders believed to be critical after crashing into The Big Mill Friday night, but he was stable by midnight Saturday, according to Sgt. Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department. Three customers inside the restaurant also suffered moderate injuries but did not require transportation...
Comments / 0