Lawrence, KS

This Kansas doctor collected medical artifacts for decades. His ‘very unusual collection’ is for sale

Medicine’s Hall of Fame & Museum in Shawnee, Kansas, is closed, and its thousands of items are up for auction. Dr. Bruce Hodges, 90, began collecting medical memorabilia as a hobby about 55 years ago. It started, he says, “as one item here and one item there,” until he had a handful of items to fill a curio cabinet in his waiting room.
SHAWNEE, KS
Lawrence community members gather to honor loved ones who have died

More than 100 Lawrence community members participated in Día de los Muertos commemorations this year to honor those who have died in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers. Somos Lawrence, an organization that advocates for effective and culturally informed grassroots outreach to non-English-speaking Douglas County...
LAWRENCE, KS
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence

Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
LAWRENCE, KS

