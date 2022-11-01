ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
andnowuknow.com

Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
HURON, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See the change in real estate prices in Templeton the week of Oct. 23

The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the last three weeks was $454. That’s $5 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $727.
TEMPLETON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero

After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home in Los Osos sells for $1.5 million

A 3,560-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 2500 block of Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
LOS OSOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lompoc bill pay will be temporarily unavailable during upgrade in mid-November

LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20. "To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.
LOMPOC, CA

