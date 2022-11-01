LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20. "To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO