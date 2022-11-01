Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $542,059. The average price per square foot was $353.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Grover Beach increased in the past week to $528. That’s $74 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Grover Beach was $518. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the last two weeks was $400. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $732.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million
A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero increased in the last week to $433. That’s $21 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $418. The most expensive community...
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $473.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Templeton the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the last three weeks was $454. That’s $5 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $727.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero
After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home in Los Osos sells for $1.5 million
A 3,560-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 2500 block of Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Lompoc bill pay will be temporarily unavailable during upgrade in mid-November
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20. "To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
GV Wire
Cannabis, Corruption, and Adam Craig Hill’s Unfinished Poem in SLO
Adam Craig Hill left Rockaway, New Jersey, to become a famous writer in California. He wound up a polarizing and infamously fallible county supervisor in San Luis Obispo. Through it all, Hill’s big personality and addiction to shortcuts put him on an unpaved road to the Dead Poets Society.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $368.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
