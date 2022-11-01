ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hwy. 52 Project Ribbon Cutting Canceled

Hader, MN (KROC-AM News)- Expected rain has canceled a planned ribbon cutting ceremony along Hwy. 52 north of Rochester. MnDOT was planning to celebrate the completion of the Hader interchange Friday. A news release calls the new interchange at Highways 52 and 57 a major milestone in the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project.
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Plans For $100 Million Downtown Rochester Project Progress

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Plans for a major development in downtown Rochester have entered a new stage. The Rochester City Council voted last night to approve an Exclusive Negotiating Rights Agreement involving the Civic Center North surface parking lot along East Center Street just west of the Zumbro River. The agreement with Sherman Associates Development runs through July 15 of next year and calls on the city and the firm to work toward a formal development agreement concerning the city on the parcel of land.
(UPDATED) – Firefighters Respond to Downtown Rochester Hotel

(KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department extinguished a fire in a downtown high-rise Wednesday evening. A news release says firefighters responded to Broadway Plaza at 15th First Street Southeast around 5:30 PM after light smoke was detected in the lobby. After arriving at the scene, firefighters traced the smoke to an awning below a second-floor window, where a small fire was discovered in the awning at the junction with a wall between the two floors.
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Family Dog Dies in Fire at Rochester Residence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Rochester that resulted in the death of the family dog. RFD was dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Pointe Dr. around 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire...
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
Donation Paves Way for New Pastoral Center in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An anonymous donation has paved the way for construction of a new pastoral center in Rochester. Bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese Robert Barron announced the donation Thursday. The announcement means the Diocese will move the Bishop's office to Rochester. Citing Rochester’s population and that 65% of...
