Evansville, IN

fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
FOX59

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

New Evansville store opening downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationary and paper goods store that had it’s soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Residents to decide on the sale of alcohol in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving around the city of Calhoun, Ky., there are signs asking citizens to vote “no” for alcohol sales. The reasoning for the signs is due to the fact that residents must decide whether alcoholic beverages will be sold in the city for the first time.
CALHOUN, KY
14news.com

Evansville sets up yearly Christmas tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is already showing early signs of the holiday season after the city set up this year’s Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center. There’s a pine tree on the front lawn of an Evansville home which used to have two other pine trees standing next to it, one on either side. One was removed Friday morning to become this year’s Christmas tree, the other was removed a year ago for the same reason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Downtown Evansville setting up Christmas tree as the holidays approach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re heading downtown Evansville Friday morning, you could see a big Christmas tree moving in. The city’s tree will be put into place outside the Civic Center around 7:30 a.m. Officials say this year’s tree is a 22-foot-tall, 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD badge-pinning ceremony held Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Evansville Fire Department held a badge-pinning ceremony. A total of six Evansville recruits and four Boonville recruits graduated. In their 17 weeks of training, they experienced some of the most intense situations possible. The recruits responded to the Weinbach house explosion, Morton warehouse...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Moped driver injured in hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit and run earlier this evening where a moped driver was injured. The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries. The hit and run was on Fulton Avenue near where Ohio Street and NW 2nd Street...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Accident in Vincennes

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area

A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Fatal Car Crash On Evansville’s West Side

One person has died after a two vehicle crash on St. Joe Avenue and Allens lane. It happened Thursday afternoon when a Dodge Journey rear ended a Hyundai Santa Fe at a high rate of speed while they were stopped at a light. The other driver was taken to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police say a car crashed into the Union County Public Library on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a call from a woman asking for help, saying her husband had rammed her car several times. According to an arrest citation, Christopher Maynard intentionally rammed...
MORGANFIELD, KY

