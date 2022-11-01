Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
14news.com
New Evansville store opening downtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationary and paper goods store that had it’s soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods,...
14news.com
Residents to decide on the sale of alcohol in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving around the city of Calhoun, Ky., there are signs asking citizens to vote “no” for alcohol sales. The reasoning for the signs is due to the fact that residents must decide whether alcoholic beverages will be sold in the city for the first time.
14news.com
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
14news.com
Downtown Evansville setting up Christmas tree as the holidays approach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re heading downtown Evansville Friday morning, you could see a big Christmas tree moving in. The city’s tree will be put into place outside the Civic Center around 7:30 a.m. Officials say this year’s tree is a 22-foot-tall, 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce. They...
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
14news.com
EFD badge-pinning ceremony held Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Evansville Fire Department held a badge-pinning ceremony. A total of six Evansville recruits and four Boonville recruits graduated. In their 17 weeks of training, they experienced some of the most intense situations possible. The recruits responded to the Weinbach house explosion, Morton warehouse...
PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire
Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
14news.com
Moped driver injured in hit-and-run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit and run earlier this evening where a moped driver was injured. The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries. The hit and run was on Fulton Avenue near where Ohio Street and NW 2nd Street...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
wevv.com
New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area
A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
104.1 WIKY
Fatal Car Crash On Evansville’s West Side
One person has died after a two vehicle crash on St. Joe Avenue and Allens lane. It happened Thursday afternoon when a Dodge Journey rear ended a Hyundai Santa Fe at a high rate of speed while they were stopped at a light. The other driver was taken to the...
14news.com
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police say a car crashed into the Union County Public Library on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a call from a woman asking for help, saying her husband had rammed her car several times. According to an arrest citation, Christopher Maynard intentionally rammed...
