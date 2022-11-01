Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
multihousingnews.com
Greystar Starts Development on Las Vegas Community
The property is the latest in Greystar's Marlowe luxury apartment line. Greystar has begun construction of Marlowe Centennial Hills, a three-building, 257-unit luxury apartment community located at 8550 West Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas. The development will be part of Greystar’s Marlowe brand, its first such property in the city. The first units will be completed in early 2024, with the development coming online in the third quarter of that year.
Indy Gaming: Boyd expands nationally; Red Rock focused on Southern Nevada
Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts are taking different approaches in expanding their operations. The two companies are the primary forces in the Las Vegas locals gaming market. The post Indy Gaming: Boyd expands nationally; Red Rock focused on Southern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
daytrippen.com
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment. Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nye County sheriff sued by police supervisors as election approaches
A federal lawsuit rips the cover off a nasty political battle within the Nye County Sheriff's Office, alleging a pattern of retaliation against supervisors who support Sheriff Sharon Wehrly's election opponent.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
Officials: Increase in aircraft noise could be heard across southern Nevada
Nellis Air Force Base are warning Southern Nevadans of increased aircraft noise as they host Aviation Nation 2022.
Economists expect Formula 1 race to bring billions to Las Vegas
In November of 2023, visitors will be swarming hotel lobbies for a world-class event, the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the price for a stay in our city is high.
mvprogress.com
Mesquite Senior Games wins the Gold
A local non-profit was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Points of Light Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas. Mesquite Senior Games won the top award (Gold) in the Nonprofit and Community Organization Volunteer Program. The Mesquite organization came in ahead of Las Vegas non-profits Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, which took second (Silver), and UNLV Student Nurses Association which took third (Bronze).
cdrecycler.com
Several demolitions in the pipeline for Las Vegas
Las Vegas is no stranger to large demolitions and implosions to clear space for new development. Since the beginning of the year, the party city has lined up several demolitions to freshen up the strip’s ever-changing appearance. Most recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
8newsnow.com
Expert says new home construction still moving in Las Vegas despite latest interest rate hike
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the Federal Reserve announced yet another interest rate hike Wednesday, 8 News Now spoke with an expert about what this means for new home developments and the expansion of Southern Nevada. Bernard Barbilla is in the market for a new home. He told 8 News...
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
8newsnow.com
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. ‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change …. The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Corner Bar Management has acquired the La Comida restaurant space on Sixth Street Downtown and is planning to debut a new concept called La Mona Rosa very soon. Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, also in the kitchen at Corner Bar’s Peyote restaurant at Fergusons Downtown, will curate a new menu celebrating Mexico’s diversity and robust flavors.
Fox5 KVVU
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
