multihousingnews.com

Greystar Starts Development on Las Vegas Community

The property is the latest in Greystar's Marlowe luxury apartment line. Greystar has begun construction of Marlowe Centennial Hills, a three-building, 257-unit luxury apartment community located at 8550 West Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas. The development will be part of Greystar’s Marlowe brand, its first such property in the city. The first units will be completed in early 2024, with the development coming online in the third quarter of that year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili

It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
daytrippen.com

Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car

Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment.  Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market

The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Mesquite Senior Games wins the Gold

A local non-profit was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Points of Light Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas. Mesquite Senior Games won the top award (Gold) in the Nonprofit and Community Organization Volunteer Program. The Mesquite organization came in ahead of Las Vegas non-profits Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, which took second (Silver), and UNLV Student Nurses Association which took third (Bronze).
MESQUITE, NV
cdrecycler.com

Several demolitions in the pipeline for Las Vegas

Las Vegas is no stranger to large demolitions and implosions to clear space for new development. Since the beginning of the year, the party city has lined up several demolitions to freshen up the strip’s ever-changing appearance. Most recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta...
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season

Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/puppies-stolen-from-las-vegas-pet-stores-police-release-photos/. ‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change …. The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Corner Bar Management has acquired the La Comida restaurant space on Sixth Street Downtown and is planning to debut a new concept called La Mona Rosa very soon. Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, also in the kitchen at Corner Bar’s Peyote restaurant at Fergusons Downtown, will curate a new menu celebrating Mexico’s diversity and robust flavors.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

