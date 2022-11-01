Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Restaurant News for Lexington, Ky – November 2022
If you love Lexington’s Miyako concepts (and who doesn’t?), there’s even more good news for Lexington’s Asian Cuisine Scene. Miyako owner Andy Chi has opened a ramen and. donburi concept, Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback space on Tiverton, just off Nicholasville Road. (Outback left the...
WTVQ
Mater may become the next mayor of Winchester. He’s a goat.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A goat is in the running to become the next mayor of Winchester — and he’s got a five-step plan for the city. Mater the goat launched his campaign for mayor of Winchester officially on Oct. 22 on Facebook, called Mater for Mayor. His Facebook is already chock full of headshots, campaigning and him at pastime events.
WKYT 27
Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes. Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred. The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in...
WTVQ
Victim identified in Saturday morning motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One man has died after a single motorcycle accident Saturday morning. The coroner has identified the man as 42-year-old Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington. Lexington police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill Court. Police say the man...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
WTVQ
‘Heightened alert’ at Tates Creek Schools due to shots fired in area lifted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The lockdown and heightened alerts have been lifted. Deffendall says the school is working on additional communication for staff, families and the community. 11/4/22, 10:47 a.m. One Tates Creek school is on lockdown while two more are on “heightened alert” due to shots fired in the area,...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
wymt.com
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brings design business to Lexington retail center
NAI Isaac closed a lease of 1,277 square feet to Del Bello’s Designs, LLC in the Keithshire Place Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Al Isaac, President, and Jim Holbrook, Assistant Vice President of NAI Isaac, represented the Landlord. Keithshire Place is a 104,974-square-foot retail/office center on the southwest side...
fox56news.com
Duncan Taylor with Taylor Made Farms
Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching cold front brings the potential for a gusty line of showers and storms. Frankfort Kroger giving...
fox56news.com
New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground running
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting good grades for the way he’s taking charge. “We have to come together as a community and really work hard on the problems that we have to overcome the challenges for our students,” said Superintendent Dustin Howard.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
