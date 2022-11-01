Photo: Wild rice is an annual aquatic grass that produces a seed that is delicious and nutritious for wildlife and humans. Photo courtesy of J Sullivan/Wisconsin DNR. Counting by square feet, the town of Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin is more than one-third water. Three huge lakes—Long Interlaken Lake, Pokegama Lake, and Flambeau Lake—flank the downtown, which serves as the civic center of the Lac du Flambeau Reservation. The reservation, home to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and 206 lakes in total, is also home to wild rice—a grain that grows in lakes and rivers in the upper Midwest.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO