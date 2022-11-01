ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin Life # 905: Hmong Wausau Festival

At the Hmong Wausau Festival Angela Fitzgerald catches up with the chairman of the festival Yee Leng Xiong to find out all there is to do, and eat, at the festival. Angela enjoys food, sport tournaments and dance competitions while discussing the importance of this festival to the Hmong community with Xiong. We also share a variety of stories from across Wisconsin.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
spectrumnews1.com

What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow

WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
handluggageonly.co.uk

11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit

Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
boreal.org

To Protect Wild Rice, Minnesota and Wisconsin Tribes and Universities Have Formed an Unlikely Collaboration

Photo: Wild rice is an annual aquatic grass that produces a seed that is delicious and nutritious for wildlife and humans. Photo courtesy of J Sullivan/Wisconsin DNR. Counting by square feet, the town of Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin is more than one-third water. Three huge lakes—Long Interlaken Lake, Pokegama Lake, and Flambeau Lake—flank the downtown, which serves as the civic center of the Lac du Flambeau Reservation. The reservation, home to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and 206 lakes in total, is also home to wild rice—a grain that grows in lakes and rivers in the upper Midwest.
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Political analysis of Wisconsin poll

Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 3 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
