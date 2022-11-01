Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin Life # 905: Hmong Wausau Festival
At the Hmong Wausau Festival Angela Fitzgerald catches up with the chairman of the festival Yee Leng Xiong to find out all there is to do, and eat, at the festival. Angela enjoys food, sport tournaments and dance competitions while discussing the importance of this festival to the Hmong community with Xiong. We also share a variety of stories from across Wisconsin.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow
WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
handluggageonly.co.uk
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit
Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
boreal.org
To Protect Wild Rice, Minnesota and Wisconsin Tribes and Universities Have Formed an Unlikely Collaboration
Photo: Wild rice is an annual aquatic grass that produces a seed that is delicious and nutritious for wildlife and humans. Photo courtesy of J Sullivan/Wisconsin DNR. Counting by square feet, the town of Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin is more than one-third water. Three huge lakes—Long Interlaken Lake, Pokegama Lake, and Flambeau Lake—flank the downtown, which serves as the civic center of the Lac du Flambeau Reservation. The reservation, home to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and 206 lakes in total, is also home to wild rice—a grain that grows in lakes and rivers in the upper Midwest.
wpr.org
Class discovers trace fossil in rocks dating back more than 500M years in northern Wisconsin
A class at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University recently discovered evidence of creatures that once thrived along an ancient seashore half a billion years ago in northern Wisconsin. Mike Heim, the university’s natural sciences professor, takes students in his Earth Science class on field trips every fall to visit geological...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Political analysis of Wisconsin poll
Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 3 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
Wisconsin family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck stolen in Milwaukee
Sgt. James Craig Pallasch, a decorated Wisconsin Vietnam veteran, died on Memorial Day. Now, his family is once again in mourning.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wuwm.com
Here's what at stake for Wisconsin K-12 schools in the gubernatorial election
Public schools are a top concern for Wisconsin voters, according to the Marquette University Law School Poll. Wisconsin students fell behind academically during the pandemic and school districts are now struggling with mostly flat state funding and rising costs — driving many to seek taxpayer referendums. How these issues...
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
Comments / 0