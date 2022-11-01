Read full article on original website
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation
Following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Raiders desperately need to get their season on track before playoff hopes are out of the question. However, sitting in last place of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, time may be running out. If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure
The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions
With a Green Bay Packers game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the struggling Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Lions game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 9 predictions. Green Bay has lost four straight games and is in a tough spot. The Packers also did not make any moves […] The post Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth
The Atlanta Falcons have been hoping to get a boost to their offensive attack in Week 9 with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to the lineup. However, the Falcons may not have the running back in uniform when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Patterson has been on Injured Reserve with a […] The post Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills made some key moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done fortifying the roster. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams have begun to take a closer look at the free agency market. Among the players gaining interest post-trade deadline is Odell Beckham Jr. […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will have arguably their biggest game in years coming up on Saturday, as they will meet the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a crucial pivotal matchup. Ahead of the contest, ESPN touched base with 15 head coaches, assistants, NFL scouts and staffers to get their takes on the […] The post Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jets
With the Buffalo Bills getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Jets on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this division clash. Ahead of the Bills-Jets matchup, it is time for some Bills Week 9 bold predictions. Buffalo is coming off four consecutive wins, including...
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Colts
The New England Patriots look to improve to 5-4 on the season when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Here are four bold predictions for Sunday’s game. Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) Patriots’ RBs underperform It feels like it’s almost become the norm to expect a big game out […] The post New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
