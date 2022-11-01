Read full article on original website
Related
Is God of War Ragnarök Included in PlayStation Plus Premium?
God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few weeks time, and players are wondering if it'll be included as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.
God of War Ragnarök Graphics and Performance Options Revealed: PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro
God of War Ragnarök will have a selection of graphics options available at launch. Here's what you need to know.
The Knight Perks, Abilities, and Add-Ons in Dead by Daylight
A new killer has entered the Dead by Daylight PTB — The Knight. Players have been granted the first look at some of its abilities, perks, and add-ons.
Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Not Loading on Switch': How to Fix
Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the Nintendo Switch were experiencing massive issues when trying to load into the game.
Wraith to Get Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 15
According to leaks, Wraith is set to get a Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 15. Other than Heirlooms, Prestige skins are the other, slightly newer, high-tier cosmetic items for players to get their hands on. So far we've seen Bangalore and Bloodhound receive their Prestige skins, along with unique finisher animations. The appearance of these skins also changes with the more damage a player deals with the Legends.
Will Warzone 2 Have Proximity Chat?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will have proximity chat? We've got you covered. As seen with popular battle royales such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and DayZ, proximity chat can truly make for some unforgettable moments. Proximity chat extends the realism of using your voice to communicate by mimicking how sound travels in real life. The closer you are to another player, the louder you hear their voice. This not only means you need to be close to a teammate for them to hear you, but you also need to be careful about what opponents may or may not hear.
Are There Prestiges in Modern Warfare 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Prestiging is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Lifeline and Loba Received Secret Buffs in Apex Season 15
Both Lifeline and Loba appear to have received some decent buffs, but it wasn't mentioned in the patch notes for Season 15. Apex players are already familiar with the blue Support Bins found dotted around the maps. They often contain some rare loot and supplies for Legends to get their hands on, but Lifeline has always gotten some special treatment when it comes to the bins.
Best Broken Moon POIs in Apex Legends Season 15
Broken Moon is the latest map introduced in Apex Legends Season 15 and we have the rundown on the best locations for players to drop in during matches. Respawn Entertainment recently revealed Broken Moon as the new map to coalesce with the introduction of the Catalyst character. Apex Legends fans also have a new battle pass to progress through that, as previous battle passes have, rewards players with exclusive cosmetics and items.
When is the Greedy Gluttons Event in Pokémon GO?
Details about the date for the November Pokémon GO event Greedy Gluttons are explained.
Modern Warfare 2 Stat Tracker: Best to Use
Looking for the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, being able to see your match history and combat record can go a long way towards helping you understand what is and isn't working, as well as give you an idea of how you stack up to the competition. As such, here's a breakdown of the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Treyarch Developing Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2
Treyarch have confirmed that they will be developing the Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2, and have given an estimated time frame for when we'll see it launch. Treyarch, who previously developed the Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Vanguard, took to Twitter to announce that they would be working on the mode for Modern Warfare 2. The announcement read, "#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on Modern Warfare 2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, Visible Skill Ratings, Top 250 Leaderboard, Competitive Rewards."
Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass: All Cosmetics and Rewards
A new season of Apex Legends is coming out on Nov. 1. There are a lot of big additions and changes to the game, and the Season 15 battle pass has a lot of new features to break down. Different weapons are going to be buffed or nerfed to help...
City of Flowers Receives Another Teaser Trailer for Valorant
In the video released by Valorant’s newest Public Beta Environment (5.08), Valorant’s newest agent, Harbor, shared more news about City of Flowers to Brimstone.
Alpha Wheels in Rocket League Explained
Released in 2014, Rocket League Alpha was the very first version of the game. Over time the wheels from its early stages have increased in both rarity and value.
How to Tune Weapons in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players are able to earn access to a level of Attachment customization never seen before in the series — Weapon Tuning. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that this "persistent endgame level of Weapon Customization" has to offer, here's a breakdown of how to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
Is God of War Ragnarök a Sequel?
God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on Nov. 9. With just over a week to go, players might be wondering if the game is a direct sequel.
How to Earn Gargantuan Grrloc Ground Mount in World of Warcraft
Proven to be the biggest murloc to have entered the game thus far, players will now be able to ride and attack enemies with the new Gargantuan Grrloc Ground Mount.
How to Earn the Free Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2
With Overwatch 2 being released as a free-to-play live service game, it has charged players money for its in-game cosmetics and seasonal battle passes. This method of monetization is well-known and is one of the more hotly debated issues in today's gaming landscape. Luckily, Xbox Overwatch 2 players have been rewarded with a free promotional code for an epic Overwatch 2 bundle.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0