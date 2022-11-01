Read full article on original website
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, say he’s ‘unfit to be associated’ with team
New York — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link...
Grayson Allen is trying to improve his shooting mechanics with help of "Lethal Shooter"
Grayson is putting in that work and and trying to become a deadly shooter.
Preston Shumpert on coaching at Liverpool: My experience gives me an advantage
Syracuse, N.Y. — You wouldn’t trust your car salesman to repair your computer. You’d seek out someone with experience. That’s the example Preston Shumpert uses when he talks about his new job as Liverpool JV boys basketball coach.
Glens Falls shaped Joe Girard and anointed him a legend. Now he’s returning to his scoring roots
Glens Falls, N.Y. – At the height of Girard hysteria, people had to buy tickets in advance of Glens Falls High School basketball games or face the prospect of watching on closed circuit televisions in the cafeteria. College coaches regularly visited Glens Falls practices, sometimes just to watch Joe...
Bills’ Tre White details darkest and brightest moments of rehab, and how OBJ helped
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White couldn’t break himself out of the slump that went on for months after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving last football season. Faced with a grueling rehabilitation and the first major surgery of his life, White was inconsolable for some time.
Watch it all: IMG bludgeons West Toronto Prep, 96-0
Thanks to the wonders of YouTube and IMG Academy’s channel on it you can actually watch how the school defeated West Toronto Prep, 96-0, in a game on Friday. Every second of the game that was called at the half and more is below:
