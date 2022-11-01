ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators

SALEM, Ore. — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon and...
OREGON STATE
KGW

How Portland's crime rates compares to other major US cities

PORTLAND, Ore. — As a key Portland City Council election nears, the topic of crime within the Rose City, particularly as it pertains to 2020's decriminalization of small amounts of drugs, has weighed heavily on voters, businesses and visitors. A look at statistics compiled by American City Business Journals,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair

PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Clark County auditor candidate sharing false claims about election fraud

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Nationwide, typically mundane races such as county auditor positions have attracted increased interest due to unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud. That includes this election in Clark County, where voters will choose who will supervise elections for the next four years. Candidate Brett Simpson is...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

How to turn in your ballot in Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's less than a week to go until Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8, although in Oregon and Washington it might be more accurate to call it the day the election ends — thanks to the states' mail-in ballot systems, voting has already been underway for more than week.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
OREGON STATE
KGW

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
