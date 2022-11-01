Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators
SALEM, Ore. — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon and...
Wicked West Ep. 2: The Hanging Holiday
Edward Gallagher was the first man to be legally hanged in Clark County, Washington, as punishment for the murder of a local farmer. He died in 1890 at the age of 27.
How Portland's crime rates compares to other major US cities
PORTLAND, Ore. — As a key Portland City Council election nears, the topic of crime within the Rose City, particularly as it pertains to 2020's decriminalization of small amounts of drugs, has weighed heavily on voters, businesses and visitors. A look at statistics compiled by American City Business Journals,...
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
‘It’s almost pointless’: Homeless people with felony charges lose hope of getting off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of homeless encampments line parts of Portland’s Southeast Powell Boulevard. It’s a popular place for many homeless people with cars and large tents and a hot spot for the city’s Rapid Response crews. While everyone has a different story about how they...
Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
Clark County auditor candidate sharing false claims about election fraud
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Nationwide, typically mundane races such as county auditor positions have attracted increased interest due to unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud. That includes this election in Clark County, where voters will choose who will supervise elections for the next four years. Candidate Brett Simpson is...
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
How to turn in your ballot in Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's less than a week to go until Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8, although in Oregon and Washington it might be more accurate to call it the day the election ends — thanks to the states' mail-in ballot systems, voting has already been underway for more than week.
What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
Regulation coming to Portland oil facilities as state looks to avert massive spill after the 'big one'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon regulators will soon be requiring oil companies with facilities in Northwest Portland to tell the state how their tanks will fare when a massive Cascadia Subduction Zone quake hits the Pacific Northwest. The Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub is a collection of roughly 600 large oil...
Multnomah County chair candidates promise changes to homeless services agency
The county oversees the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which has seen some controversy in its day. Both candidates say they’ll expect more from it.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Portland voters overwhelmingly approve of plan to ban homeless street camping, poll finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the Portland area are fed up with the state of homelessness in the city and overwhelmingly approve Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned public camping, according to a poll commissioned last month. The study was conducted by local independent polling firm DHM Research...
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
Our Sleeved Life: Oregon podcasters create weight loss surgery community
SALEM, Oregon — Two friends turned podcasters — Mel Gottfried and Kellie Wilson — are sharing their weight loss surgery journey every week in Our Sleeved Life Podcast. The two have created a community and will honor others with an awards show Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Aladdin Theater in Portland.
