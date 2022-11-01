ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Report details dishonesty, mistakes by police in Loveland arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. — More than two years after the arrest of an elderly woman with dementia, the Loveland Police Department admits that officers made egregious mistakes. Karen Garner, 73, was arrested while walking home along Mountain Lion Road in Loveland in June 2020. She had been at a nearby Walmart when she left without paying for $14 worth of items.
LOVELAND, CO
Arrest made in south Denver fatal shooting

The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot...
DENVER, CO
Suspect in Aurora standoff situation found dead, shelter-in-place canceled

Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police who were searching for a suspect in a shooting found him barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police on social media. During the standoff, residents were evacuated from some buildings while...
AURORA, CO
Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
BREAKING: Man Charged in Laramie County Murder Pleads Not Guilty

A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Laramie County roughly two months ago has pleaded not guilty. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court. The murder happened...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Suspect wanted in bank robbery in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday in Brighton, FBI Denver said. Around 10:50 a.m., the unidentified suspect robbed First National Bank of Omaha, at 1600 E. Bridge St. The suspect made a verbal demand for money and simulated a weapon before...
BRIGHTON, CO
Report details what led up to man's death in Aurora ICE custody

AURORA, Colo. — It took 21 minutes for emergency medical services to arrive after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff called to report a man who was in their custody having a medical emergency, an ICE report says. Melvin Calero-Mendoza, 39, died while in custody at the ICE detention...
AURORA, CO
Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
LAKEWOOD, CO
