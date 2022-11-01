Read full article on original website
Brother of suspect in Aurora quadruple murder arrested
Police on Friday arrested the brother of the man wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora last weekend.
Report details dishonesty, mistakes by police in Loveland arrest
LOVELAND, Colo. — More than two years after the arrest of an elderly woman with dementia, the Loveland Police Department admits that officers made egregious mistakes. Karen Garner, 73, was arrested while walking home along Mountain Lion Road in Loveland in June 2020. She had been at a nearby Walmart when she left without paying for $14 worth of items.
Police sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020.
Teen dies after allegedly shooting at Aurora officer in road rage incident
A teenager who had barricaded himself in an Aurora apartment was found dead after a road rage incident in which he allegedly shot at a police officer.
Teen in deadly crash had removed GPS ankle monitor
Multiple sources say the teen may have cut off a GPS ankle monitor just days before he was behind the wheel in a deadly crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.
Arrest made in south Denver fatal shooting
The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot...
Suspect in Aurora standoff situation found dead, shelter-in-place canceled
Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police who were searching for a suspect in a shooting found him barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police on social media. During the standoff, residents were evacuated from some buildings while...
Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver
Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
BREAKING: Man Charged in Laramie County Murder Pleads Not Guilty
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Laramie County roughly two months ago has pleaded not guilty. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court. The murder happened...
Suspect wanted in bank robbery in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday in Brighton, FBI Denver said. Around 10:50 a.m., the unidentified suspect robbed First National Bank of Omaha, at 1600 E. Bridge St. The suspect made a verbal demand for money and simulated a weapon before...
Jury finds Denver man guilty in 2021 case of murdered 19-year-old
A Denver jury found a man guilty of murder after a 19-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in January 2021.
capcity.news
Greeley man pleas not guilty for first-degree murder charge in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Greeley, Colorado man who has been charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in Laramie County District Court yesterday, Nov. 3. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero had his arraignment yesterday in front of Judge Thomas Campbell, where he pleaded not guilty. His trial has been set for March 15, 2023.
Arrest made in Denver house party shooting that killed 1, injured 2
DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a Denver house party shooting that left a 22-year-old dead and two others injured, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The Oct. 22 shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in...
Report details what led up to man's death in Aurora ICE custody
AURORA, Colo. — It took 21 minutes for emergency medical services to arrive after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff called to report a man who was in their custody having a medical emergency, an ICE report says. Melvin Calero-Mendoza, 39, died while in custody at the ICE detention...
Man sentenced to 26 years in prison for robbing shoe stores
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 26.5 years in prison for his role in robbing two shoe stores.
Another suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man
LAKEWOOD, Colo — Another one of the three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man last year has pleaded guilty in the case. Savannah Wilson, 25, was charged in connection to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1, 2021.
Family identifies three brothers in suspected fatal drug overdose case in Denver
Family members have confirmed the three people found dead from suspected drug overdoses Sunday were brothers.
Colorado Remains Found Over 3 Decades Ago Identified, Death Still Mystery
Thanks to advancements in technology, a woman's remains that were found in Colorado have been positively identified. According to a report from Baca County Sheriff's Office, a woman's remains have been identified 3 decades after being discovered on a farm outside of Springfield, Colorado in 1988. Colorado Farmer Discovers Body...
Victims identified in Aurora quadruple homicide; suspect remains at large
Authorities on Tuesday released the names of the four victims killed in a shooting in Aurora early Sunday morning. The suspect remains at large.
Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
