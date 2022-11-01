ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer County, WV

Metro News

Roundup: Parkersburg South clinches top seed in Class AAA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look at the notable results from around West Virginia in the final week of the regular season. MetroNews playoff projections can be viewed here. Parkersburg South 49, Princeton 41 — The Patriots (9-1) secured to the No. 1 seed and home field throughout the Class AAA playoffs with a road victory.
PARKERSBURG, WV
High School Football PRO

Ellenboro, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

An outpouring of support for injured Clay County player

CLAY, W.Va. — Although he wasn’t the most imposing figure on the field, Clay County senior Jake Morton was known for his tenacity to find the football and put whomever was holding it on the ground. At 5-8 and 165 pounds the defender with flowing locks of hair...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

BridgeValley agrees to sell former WVU Tech residence hall

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000 with help from services like this Bonnie Buys Houses Fast website. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WDTV

Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WV veteran detective retires after 21 years of service

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A veteran member of West Virginia law enforcement and longstanding asset to the community concludes his service to the state on Friday, as Detective Sergeant Mike Walsh of the Clarksburg Police Department retires after 21 years of service. Detective Sergeant Walsh’s history in his field...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC begins partnership with Par Mar Stores

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West VirginIa Secondary School Activities Commission and Par Mar Stores West Virginia have announced a corporate partnership that will promote high school athletics throughout West Virginia. “We are excited to announce our partnership with Par Mar Stores to benefit of West Virginia’s high school student-athletes,”...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Wetzel County BOE calls for special session

UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
WETZEL COUNTY, WV

