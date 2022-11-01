Read full article on original website
AUCKLAND, Nov 5 (Reuters) - England winger Abby Dow lit up Eden Park with two tries in their 26-19 win over Canada in the women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals but coach Simon Middleton said she would not even have been on the pitch had it not been for the Red Roses medical staff.
Simon Middleton admits England must step up their game for World Cup final
England head coach Simon Middleton knows his side’s hardest test still awaits after the Red Roses booked their place in the World Cup final with a battling 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park.Amateurs Canada pushed England in Auckland, with both teams scoring three tries.However, after being pegged back going into half-time with a slender 15-12 lead, England’s superiority eventually told as a fine breakaway try from Abby Dow, her second of the match, and three penalties by Emily Scarratt helped secure victory.🤝 @RugbyCanada 𝗔 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁.#ENGvCAN | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/SE8bvOlmE0— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 5, 2022England, who extended their winning...
