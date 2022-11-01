England head coach Simon Middleton knows his side’s hardest test still awaits after the Red Roses booked their place in the World Cup final with a battling 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park.Amateurs Canada pushed England in Auckland, with both teams scoring three tries.However, after being pegged back going into half-time with a slender 15-12 lead, England’s superiority eventually told as a fine breakaway try from Abby Dow, her second of the match, and three penalties by Emily Scarratt helped secure victory.🤝 @RugbyCanada 𝗔 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁.#ENGvCAN | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/SE8bvOlmE0— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 5, 2022England, who extended their winning...

41 MINUTES AGO