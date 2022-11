England head coach Simon Middleton knows his sideโ€™s hardest test still awaits after the Red Roses booked their place in the World Cup final with a battling 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park.Amateurs Canada pushed England in Auckland, with both teams scoring three tries.However, after being pegged back going into half-time with a slender 15-12 lead, Englandโ€™s superiority eventually told as a fine breakaway try from Abby Dow, her second of the match, and three penalties by Emily Scarratt helped secure victory.๐Ÿค @RugbyCanada ๐—” ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜.#ENGvCAN | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/SE8bvOlmE0โ€” England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 5, 2022England, who extended their winning...

41 MINUTES AGO