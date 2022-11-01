ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well. The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, snow will be falling. The West Fargo Fire Department is asking for you to volunteer as part of its ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. They want you to help take care of a hydrant before the...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a long summer of construction, the City of Moorhead says Center Avenue is now open for through traffic. The project stretched from the Red River to 8th Street. The City says there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Bergquist over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court, and newly filed documents outline what allegedly happened on October 29. George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
FARGO, ND

