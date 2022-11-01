Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
Commission meeting at SAU hears about barriers faced by Arkansas women in workforce
Southern Arkansas University recently hosted the Arkansas Women’s Commission Regional Meeting at the SAU Alumni Center. The commission, which Governor Asa Hutchinson recently reactivated by proclamation, will conclude its yearlong research in December and present a comprehensive report to the governor regarding women’s barriers to participation in the labor force.
Four constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot in Arkansas
In addition to the multitude of candidates running for offices on the ballot Nov. 8, there are four issues to amend the Constitution of Arkansas. The amendments cover special sessions, citizen-proposed state laws, religious freedom and marijuana. A “for” vote means adding the amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, while an...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — The Powerball jackpot continues to increase following Nov. 2nd's drawing. No tickets matched all six numbers correctly. However, there were still some big winners. Three states sold tickets matching the first five numbers, plus the Power Play. That awards the winner $2 million. Arkansas is among the trio to sell a ticket with the large payout. The other two states were Montana and New Jersey.
Five things Arkansas voters should know before the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are Nov. 8. In addition to federal offices, there are several state and local issues on the ballot this fall. Here are five things you should know before this year’s midterm elections. Are you registered to vote?. It is very easy to find out whether...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Gary Wayne Wilkes and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, A/K/A Sarah Ballard, 114 Shepard Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27. Union. Sylvia V. Davis,...
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Arkansas ballot questions explained
LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?
Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
Nov. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry...
Arkansas could see strong to severe storms Friday; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A cold front will sweep through the state Friday evening and early Saturday morning producing a line strong storms. An important thing to note that there are some aspects in place that could cause some of the storms to potentially become severe. Storms are expected...
Low-level flights in Arkansas and Missouri
HOLLISTER, Missouri — Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Arkansas Geological Survey and the Missouri Geological Survey are partnering to collect geology data using airborne geophysical technology as part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI). Weather permitting, the survey is slated to begin in early November and be completed in the Spring of 2023. None of the instruments carried on the aircraft pose a health risk to people or animals.
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
This Good News About Arkansas Will Make You Want To Move There Now
This good news about the state of Arkansas will have you wanting to move there now. When it comes to news about Arkansas it tends to be a little more negative leaning, but I found something that is a big positive about the state of Arkansas. Every time we hear...
Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Neurosurgery, CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Neurosurgery, CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute. The Arkansas Neuroscience Institute believes that every patient deserves the opportunity to spend more quality years with their friends and loved ones. This belief is what inspires ANI to advance the field of neurosurgery from both a scientific and a personal perspective, combining innovative practices and a patient care experience that is sought by patients and surgeons the world over.
