Related
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Don't Touch The Deck Achievement
The critically acclaimed campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally available to players. Due to the game's narrative not taking all that long to beat, it's entirely likely that some players are already on another playthrough and are looking to do some achievement or trophy hunting if they're not interested in the new multiplayer modes. There are 24 achievements or trophies in "Modern Warfare 2," and some can prove rather tricky. One of, if not the, toughest ones to pull off is "Don't Touch the Deck."
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Ending Explained
"Call of Duty" campaigns are well known for being filled with explosive action, remarkable set pieces, and missions built around a variety of mechanics and tones. As the "Call of Duty" series has evolved over the years, its campaigns have covered multiple genres, time periods, and gameplay styles, taking players from World War 2 to the future and back. However, some of them have managed to stand out from their peers.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hotel Explosion Might Cause A Lawsuit
It may not take long to beat the campaign of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," but the game makes up for that brevity by offering up an unprecedented level of photorealism for the series. Fans have lavished praise on the game's environments, with some noting its lifelike depiction of Amsterdam as a particular highlight (via Eurogamer). However, it seems that Infinity Ward's dedication to faithfully depicting real-world locations may have put its parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the direct line of fire of a lawsuit.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Best Optic In The Game
To become a formidable threat in "Call of Duty" multiplayer, practice plays an undeniable part. The series is known for its frantic pace and for players' need to rely on both instinct and reaction time to outdo their opponents. In "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," all of these prerequisites are still in play, but players can get an extra performance boost by equipping user-friendly loadouts and the attachments to go with them.
Modern Warfare 2: Aquatic Maneuvers And Ledge Hang Tactics Explained
The 2022 remake of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" offers a wealth of new content for players to sample. While modes, maps, weapons, killstreaks, and operators serve as some of the more obvious additions, the gameplay itself has received plenty of tweaks compared to 2019's "Modern Warfare." As part of a blog post on the official website, Infinity Ward provided an overview of the "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer experience. Though in-depth details on some of the game's flashier components took up a large chunk of the post, one segment discussed new tactics related to player traversal.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Mountain Dew Skin
"Call of Duty" has returned with the latest entry in the long-running, first-person shooter franchise: "Modern Warfare 2." As usual with the series, players have flocked to its multiplayer. While "Modern Warfare 2" has provided players with the typical fare they've grown accustomed to over the nearly two decades of the IP's existence, it also introduced enough new content to keep the gameplay fresh, including two additional multiplayer modes. To further sweeten the pot, publisher Activision has rolled out in-game items inspired by real-life products.
Small Details Only Hardcore Modern Warfare 2 Fans Noticed
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has released, ushering in a new take on the blockbuster first-person shooter. The game delivers a bombastic single-player campaign, frenetic multiplayer, and will bring a refresh of the series' popular battle royale in the form of "Warzone 2.0." Fans who pre-ordered the game gained early access to its single-player campaign, with the game's multiplayer offering starting in earnest with the game's full launch on October 28, 2022.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
Every Resident Evil Re:Verse Creature Ranked Worst To Best
Have you ever wanted to play as your favorite "Resident Evil" monsters in a PvP death match? If so, you're in luck. Capcom has finally delivered the game for you. On Oct. 28, "Resident Evil Re:Verse" finally dropped. According to the game's official website, this new multiplayer experience (which boasts cross-play functionality) tosses two to six players into survival revenge battles based on the "Resident Evil" universe. Players can choose from some of their favorite "Resident Evil" characters — including Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine — in a fight for survival.
Bayonetta 3: The Devil May Cry Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
After a long hiatus, the "Bayonetta" series is back with "Bayonetta 3," and despite the controversy surrounding the replacement of the titular character's voice actor, critics and gamers are loving it. On top of providing the fast-paced combo-based combat fans know and love, "Bayonetta 3" also features a ton of fun easter eggs for players to discover.
How To Unlock Endless Mode In Vampire Survivors
"Vampire Survivors" received positive buzz from the likes of IGN when it hit early access at the beginning of 2022, but with its full release in October, the small indie project has exploded on the gaming scene. It has garnered plenty of rave reviews from critics, and it sits at "overwhelmingly positive" in Steam's fan reviews.
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Announcement Didn't Get The Reaction It Hoped For
While video games often provide enjoyment for players, the industry that produces them has a habit of getting fans' hopes up only to smash them to pieces later. Despite its status as the latest entry in one of the more popular "Mario" subseries, 2018's "Super Mario Party" stands as one of the most disappointing titles ever released for the Nintendo Switch. Similarly, E3 2021 left many gamers feeling underwhelmed thanks to a host of lackluster presentations. Now, Square Enix has joined the ranks as the latest company to get players hyped up only to send them crashing back to earth.
The Nintendo 64 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
The Nintendo 64 remains a standout console in Nintendo's catalog decades later, partially thanks to the number of quality games that Nintendo itself and other developers made for the system. The Nintendo 64 marked the jump from 2D to 3D for Nintendo games, featuring a strange controller with an analog stick on it. While there are tons of good games on the console, like "GoldenEye 007," "The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time," and "Super Smash Bros.," the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 happens to also be one of the most memorable titles for the platform.
The Best Weapons For Albedo In Genshin Impact
Albedo can be a highlight to any team comp as a Geo Sub-DPS and energy battery in "Genshin Impact." He's not a hyper carry like Xiao or a "broken" DPS like Ganyu, but his Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma Elemental Skill can deal significant Geo DMG, provide utility to his teammates as moving platforms, and generate energy particles to charge their abilities. His Geo battery rep especially makes him an ideal team member for mono Geo comps like those with fan-favorite Itto, Goro, and Yun Jin.
Can You Play Final Fantasy 14 On Steam Deck?
There are few MMORPGs out there that could claim to even remotely match the success of Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14." After all, what other title out there has done so well that its publisher literally had to stop selling it? "Final Fantasy 14" was pulled from shelves in 2021 because the servers couldn't handle the number of people playing the game. Understandable, as the title had 25 million registered users as of December 2021 (per Statista).
Critics' Final Thoughts On God Of War Ragnarok: It's Nearly Perfect
"God of War" fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since "God of War Ragnarok" was formally announced back in September 2020. The follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed soft reboot, "Ragnarok" will bring the series' Norse storyline to a dramatic conclusion. In "God of War Ragnarok," Kratos and his son Atreus must face off against a vengeful Thor as the titular end of days event approaches. Of course, doing so will involve plenty of hacking, slashing, and spell-casting as the pair face off against hordes of mythical creatures.
Fall Guys: How To Unlock The Doctor Who Skins
"Fall Guys" is continuing its mission to get a crossover with every pop culture franchise under the sun, and this time, it's none other than "Doctor Who" in the esteemed guest spot. In keeping with the battle royale's sci-fi-centric "Satellite Scramble" season, which features "Star Trek" and "Alien" costumes, the long-running British series about a time-traveling alien has gotten its own in-game promotional event for the first five days of November 2022. During this initial run, players can obtain unique cosmetics based on different eras of the over-half-a-century-old franchise.
