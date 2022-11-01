Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
Muhammad Ali's grandson says everyone will want to KO him when he fights this month simply because he's an Ali
Muhammad Ali's family says fighters want stories about knocking out his descendents, so Ali's grandchildren train to make sure it doesn't happen.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’
Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Boxing Scene
Crawford On Spence Talks: Even Though I Knew I Was Getting F------, I Just Wanted Transparency
Terence Crawford claims he was willing to bet on himself—figuratively—for the sake of moving forward with a superfight more than four years in the making. All that the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist allegedly wanted in return was a clear indication of how much there was to be made for their long-discussed undisputed welterweight championship with unified titlist Errol Spence Jr.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
MMAWeekly.com
Biaggio Ali Walsh talks pressures of a combat sports career in shadow of grandfather, Muhammad Ali
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of GOAT boxer Muhammad Ali, will be stepping into the PFL MMA cage on November 25 for what will be just his third amateur fight. The prospect, who remains in un-professional status (for now) will have more eyes on him than most, and he knows that.
MMAmania.com
Watch Israel Adesanya get destroyed in simulated fight against Alex Pereira | UFC 281
Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is on the cover of the UFC 4 video game from EA Sports. Opponent Alex Pereira, however, is not a playable character in the embattled franchise. But that didn’t stop the Brazilian bruiser from creating a fighter in his likeness and letting the simulator run its course.
Sporting News
Anthony Joshua's future with trainer Robert Garcia unclear as former heavyweight champion plans 2023 return
Anthony Joshua is yet to decide who will train him for his ring return in 2023. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion brought in esteemed Mexican coach Robert Garcia for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in September. Although Joshua displayed clear improvements from a lacklustre defeat to the masterful Ukrainian...
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya sides with Crawford, trashes Haymon, blames him for Davis vs. Ryan stalling
By Brian Webber: Oscar De La Hoya blasted Al Haymon of PBC in response to Terence Crawford’s social media rant on Tuesday about his failed talks with Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he’s going to speak a lot of truths about who is holding up the biggest fights from taking place.
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin to fight Michael Zerafa next in Australia
By Craig Page: Michael Zerafa says IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has “verbally agreed” to defend against him next in Australia. For Golovkin, it makes sense for him to defend against Zerafa because it’s a winnable fight, and he’ll make good money. Golovkin had recently been ordered to defend against Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao.
Paulo Costa reveals his “miserable” contract with the UFC is up in a few short months: “A new boxer is coming to town”
Paulo Costa is nearing free agency. Prior to Costa’s UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold, he had said that he was fighting out his contract. However, he later corrected that as he shared that he still had one more fight left on his deal. Even though he was still under contract, Costa made it known he was not happy with his deal and planned on testing free agency.
'I HAVE doubted his innocence': Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn admits even he has questioned 'The Destroyer' after two failed drugs tests ruined grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr... but insists the boxer IS clean 'based on the facts'
Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted he has not always been convinced that his fighter is innocent after he failed two drugs tests ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene in two separate VADA tests, leading to his grudge...
Boxing Insider
It’s Official: David Benavidez-Caleb Plant Fight Is A Go
There was excitement in the air Thursday when Caleb Plant announced that he had signed to face his fellow former super middleweight titlist David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.” Mike Coppinger of ESPN then took to Twitter to state: “A source tells ESPN that Benavidez has also signed a contract. Super middleweight fight expected to land in January.” All that was missing, really, was confirmation from Benavidez himself. On Thursday night, that confirmation came.
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
Anthony Joshua urges Tyson Fury to ‘conduct’ himself in ‘better fashion’ after interview outburst
Anthony Joshua has stressed the ‘need’ for boxers to be mindful of their behaviour when on camera, after Tyson Fury snapped at an interviewer this week.Brian Davis AKA True Geordie pressed Fury on his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora – a man he has already beaten twice – and addressed criticism of the bout, before Fury labelled the YouTuber a ‘tosser’ and a ‘tosspot’ and ended the interview.When asked about that moment, Joshua told SportBible on Thursday (3 November): “Listen, there’s one thing being the champion of the ring and there’s another being the champion of the people...
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis tells Terence Crawford: You can fight Boots if you’re your boss
By Craig Daly: Trainer Bozy Ennis says if Terence Crawford is his own boss like he claims to be, he could have fought Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis instead of David Avanesyan on December 10th on BLK Prime at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. WBO welterweight champion Crawford...
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
Comments / 0