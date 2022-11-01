Read full article on original website
Related
northcountydailystar.com
It’s Time For The Carlsbad Village Street Faire This Sunday
More than 100,000 visitors come to town twice a year for the largest one-day street faire in the nation. The faire runs the first Sunday of May and November. This year it is on November 6th!. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce organizes the event, which features 900 arts and crafts...
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
visitcarlsbad.com
Fun for The Whole Family – The Carlsbad Village Street Faire
One of the most popular areas within the city is the Carlsbad Village. Since 1975, Carlsbad Village has been home to one of the largest street fairs in the United States – the Carlsbad Village Street Faire. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Kennedy & Associates have hosted the event for over 45 years, and it has grown year over year.
localemagazine.com
6 Jolly Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season With Your Family in Carlsbad
‘Tis the Sea-sun to Celebrate the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. While Southern California may not get decked out in crisp winter snow, Carlsbad’s recently renovated Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is still celebrating the season in style. Nix any holiday-planning stress because this luxury resort is taking care of this year’s agenda with family-friendly activities, from traditional tea time and caroling to cookie decorating and delectable dining. The coastal hotspot will also sport an Insta-worthy gingerbread display and grand Christmas tree to welcome the season. Here’s a sneak peek at the fall and winter festivities planned at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort this year.
newportbeachindy.com
Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11
The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
kusi.com
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, best coffee in San Diego, opens storefront
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some of the best coffee in North America is roasted at San Diego’s native Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, a local shop that started as a mobile cafe and recently upgrade to a storefront location on Nov. 1. The new sit-down café in Torrey Hills is...
weddingstylemagazine.com
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO
California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista To Host World’s Largest Job Fair November 16 & 17
The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Crews Top Off High-Rise Slated to be Home to Downtown’s First Target Store, Residences
A 22-story mixed-use high-rise in the East Village, slated for residential units and downtown’s first Target retail store, has reached a milestone as crews topped off the building. Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based office, technology, residential and mixed-use real estate development firm, marked the occasion – the concrete pour...
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Donation Weeks & Large Item Landfill Pickup
Have gently-used or unused items to get rid of? Call for curbside pickup in Oceanside during “Donation Weeks” from November 7-19. Items collected will be delivered to Oceanside’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) store. Phone (760) 439-2824 to schedule. For items beyond repair, call for landfill large item pickup at least 24-hours before garbage day. Details.
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
countynewscenter.com
Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad
A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
San Diego Humane Society asks for foster volunteers as shelter space fills
The San Diego Humane Society put out a call Thursday for volunteers to temporarily foster pets as its shelters face a dwindling pace with a large influx of animals. The nonprofit animal welfare organization has nearly 1,500 animals in care and is asking for support from foster volunteers to ensure the shelter can accommodate new animals in need of sheltering. At least 50 foster volunteers are needed immediately to help alleviate the critical space shortage, organization leaders said.
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?
Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
Coast News
Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County. The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff...
Comments / 0