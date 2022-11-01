No, it isn’t an emergency at York Tech in Rock Hill. It’ll just look like one
The fire, EMS and helicopter at York Tech aren’t there for an emergency. They’re hiring.
The Rock Hill campus has a fire and rescue career expo 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 1. York Tech expects multiple fire and rescue squads. The event includes a helicopter landing on the back parking lot. The school cautions the public that may see those responders, that they aren’t there for an actual emergency.
York Technical College is a public, two-year school with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates across a variety of industries. The school serves York, Lancaster and Chester counties. Annual enrollment is about 7,000 credit students.
The main campus is located on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill.
