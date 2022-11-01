Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
NBC Sports
Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
NBC Sports
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Wilson posts heartfelt message to fans after 49ers-Dolphins trade
Jeff Wilson Jr. arrived to the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas. Five seasons, 2,120 total yards and 19 touchdowns later, Wilson is packing his bags for South Beach after San Francisco traded him to the Miami Dolphins just hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. Later...
NBC Sports
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated
One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday
Titans running back Derrick Henry has insisted the foot that made him limited in Wednesday’s practice is fine and that he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But Henry was still one of a few key players who weren’t on the field for Thursday’s session.
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats
The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
NBC Sports
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
NBC Sports
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
NBC Sports
Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown
The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports
De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
NBC Sports
Bradley Chubb agrees to five-year extension with Dolphins
Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that he expected to have a contract extension with edge rusher Bradley Chubb finalized in the near future and Grier was not just blowing smoke. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension days...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
NBC Sports
Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.
NBC Sports
Passan: Everything lines up nicely for Giants to sign Judge
With MLB free agency set to begin after the World Series, the Hot Stove is ready to ignite. The Giants are rumored to be one of the favorites to land New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who will be the biggest player to hit the market this offseason. ESPN's Jeff...
