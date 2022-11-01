Read full article on original website
Lydia Raley
3d ago
God Rest her in Peace finally Heaven has a little angel 🕊Condolences to her family .
8
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member
Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
US News and World Report
Family of Bullied Utah Girl Who Died by Suicide Files Claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench
Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
Failed Guv Candidate Convicted of Murdering 12-Year-Old Jonelle Matthews
Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man sentenced to 35 years behind bars appeals sentence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man convicted of murder and robbery and sentenced to 35 years behind bars is appealing that sentence. Marcus Asante was initially sentenced in 2019 to 35 years for the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman. But, his conviction was overturned in 2020.
Brothers convicted in grisly stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.The brothers face mandatory life sentences without parole, prosecutors said.Tina Geiger, 36, and Krissy Geiger, 11, were slain July 24, 2013, in their Clinton Township apartment. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds and Krissy had more than...
2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports
Neither firefighter entered the home to assess the woman before asking a doctor to pronounce her dead, per the reports A pair of Denver firefighters are reportedly facing disciplinary action after asking a doctor to declare a woman dead when she was still alive. Lieutenant Patrick Lopez and firefighter Marshall Henry were reportedly suspended without pay for their respective roles in the June 24 incident, reported The Denver Post, NBC affiliate KUSA and FOX affiliate KDVR. "The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was...
fox10phoenix.com
Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts around Arizona
The man, identified as Walter Mitchell, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison, after he was convicted in September on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body. Investigators say he disposed the remains of nine people around the Prescott-Chino Valley area.
Netflix Documentary Looks at Vanessa Guillen's Murder — and Family's Fight for Answers from Military
I Am Vanessa Guillen premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix It has been more than two years since the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen garnered international attention amid revelations she had been sexually harassed before her death. On Nov. 17, Netflix will release a documentary, I Am Vanessa Guillen, which follows her family's fight for answers and reform — a journey that took them to Congress and the Oval Office and spurred the passage of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, which revamped the way sexual harassment...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
KMOV
St. Clair man charged with domestic assault
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Officials identified him as Greville Clarke.
U.S. Coast Guard Saves 3 Men 'Clinging' to Hull of Capsized Boat Off South Carolina Coast
The victims were five miles east of Charleston Harbor on Thursday morning when their 23-foot boat sank in to the ocean, according to the Coast Guard Three men have been rescued off the coast of South Carolina after their boat capsized off shore, according to the United States Coast Guard. The victims were five miles east of Charleston Harbor on Thursday morning when their 23-foot boat sank in to the ocean, the Coast Guard said in a press release. A good Samaritan, who called for help just before 7:30...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
