Greeley, CO

Lydia Raley
3d ago

God Rest her in Peace finally Heaven has a little angel 🕊Condolences to her family .

pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member

Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Family of Bullied Utah Girl Who Died by Suicide Files Claim

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench

Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Failed Guv Candidate Convicted of Murdering 12-Year-Old Jonelle Matthews

Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...
GREELEY, CO
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man sentenced to 35 years behind bars appeals sentence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man convicted of murder and robbery and sentenced to 35 years behind bars is appealing that sentence. Marcus Asante was initially sentenced in 2019 to 35 years for the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman. But, his conviction was overturned in 2020.
SHERMAN, ME
CBS Detroit

Brothers convicted in grisly stabbing deaths of girl, mother

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.The brothers face mandatory life sentences without parole, prosecutors said.Tina Geiger, 36, and Krissy Geiger, 11, were slain July 24, 2013, in their Clinton Township apartment. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds and Krissy had more than...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
People

2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports

Neither firefighter entered the home to assess the woman before asking a doctor to pronounce her dead, per the reports A pair of Denver firefighters are reportedly facing disciplinary action after asking a doctor to declare a woman dead when she was still alive. Lieutenant Patrick Lopez and firefighter Marshall Henry were reportedly suspended without pay for their respective roles in the June 24 incident, reported The Denver Post, NBC affiliate KUSA and FOX affiliate KDVR. "The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was...
DENVER, CO
fox10phoenix.com

Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts around Arizona

The man, identified as Walter Mitchell, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison, after he was convicted in September on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body. Investigators say he disposed the remains of nine people around the Prescott-Chino Valley area.
PRESCOTT, AZ
People

Netflix Documentary Looks at Vanessa Guillen's Murder — and Family's Fight for Answers from Military

I Am Vanessa Guillen premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix It has been more than two years since the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen garnered international attention amid revelations she had been sexually harassed before her death. On Nov. 17, Netflix will release a documentary, I Am Vanessa Guillen, which follows her family's fight for answers and reform — a journey that took them to Congress and the Oval Office and spurred the passage of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, which revamped the way sexual harassment...
FORT HOOD, TX
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Clair man charged with domestic assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
People

U.S. Coast Guard Saves 3 Men 'Clinging' to Hull of Capsized Boat Off South Carolina Coast

The victims were five miles east of Charleston Harbor on Thursday morning when their 23-foot boat sank in to the ocean, according to the Coast Guard Three men have been rescued off the coast of South Carolina after their boat capsized off shore, according to the United States Coast Guard. The victims were five miles east of Charleston Harbor on Thursday morning when their 23-foot boat sank in to the ocean, the Coast Guard said in a press release. A good Samaritan, who called for help just before 7:30...
CHARLESTON, SC
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
People

People

