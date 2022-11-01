ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West fans launch GoFundMe pages to make him a billionaire again

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Will Kanye West ever be a Billionaire again? Well, his fans seem to think so, as they are helping him make the incredible achievement for a second time. A recent GoFundMe has been created to give Kanye his Billionaire title once again.

The rapper’s supporters are looking past his controversial comments and want Kanye to get back on top, by launching multiple pages, including one named ‘Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again,’ with a fundraising goal of $1 billion dollars.

And while this seemed to be an attempt to help the musician, it only raised $5 dollars before it was taken down from the page. However this started to become a trend, with other users launching their own GoFundMe page to make themselves Billionaires.

This is not the first time fans of the rapper try to come together to give him money, as it was previously reported that a GoFundMe helped him raise $53 million dollars back in 2016, when rumors of Kanye being in debt for that amount of money started.

Ultimately the amount of $53,398 dollars was crowdsourced, but Kanye declined the funds, and the money ended up being donated to a music charity named ‘Notes for Notes.’

This attempt at helping Kanye return to his Billionaire status, happened after the rapper lost his deal with Adidas. The same deal that made him achieve a $1.5 billion net worth. However he is now at $400 million after being dropped from the brand, after several other companies decided to cut ties with him, including Gap, Balenciaga and Vogue.

Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
