Houston, Philadelphia set to add to MLB and NFL history

2 cities, 2 games, same day

Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will have their eyes glued to televisions (or their phones) on Thursday. The Astros face the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. At about the same time, the Eagles will meet the Texans on Thursday Night Football. This marks the seventh time such sports events have occurred between teams in the same cities on the same day.

Oct. 2, 1932

MLB: Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees NFL: Chicago Bears vs Staten Island Stapletons

October 9, 1960

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees NFL: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 12, 1975

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds NFL: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 16, 1988

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics NFL: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct., 11, 2009

MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 23, 2011

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers NFL: St. Louis Rams at Dallas Cowboys

