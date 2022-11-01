Houston, Philadelphia set to add to MLB and NFL history
2 cities, 2 games, same dayFans in Houston and Philadelphia will have their eyes glued to televisions (or their phones) on Thursday. The Astros face the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. At about the same time, the Eagles will meet the Texans on Thursday Night Football. This marks the seventh time such sports events have occurred between teams in the same cities on the same day.
Oct. 2, 1932MLB: Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees NFL: Chicago Bears vs Staten Island Stapletons
October 9, 1960MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees NFL: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct. 12, 1975MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds NFL: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct. 16, 1988MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics NFL: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oct., 11, 2009MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct. 23, 2011MLB: St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers NFL: St. Louis Rams at Dallas Cowboys
