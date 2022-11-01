ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, Philadelphia set to add to MLB and NFL history

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

2 cities, 2 games, same day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBTWp_0iudLwzZ00 (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will have their eyes glued to televisions (or their phones) on Thursday. The Astros face the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. At about the same time, the Eagles will meet the Texans on Thursday Night Football.  This marks the seventh time
such sports events have occurred between teams in the same cities on the same day.

Oct. 2, 1932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZHVc_0iudLwzZ00 (Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

MLB: Chicago Cubs vs New York Yankees NFL: Chicago Bears vs Staten Island Stapletons

October 9, 1960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTDZe_0iudLwzZ00 (AP Photo, File)

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees NFL: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 12, 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmvuq_0iudLwzZ00 (USAT)

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds NFL: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 16, 1988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpZ4h_0iudLwzZ00 (MPS-USA TODAY Sports)

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics NFL: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct., 11, 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3daA_0iudLwzZ00 (Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 23, 2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1bWj_0iudLwzZ00 (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals vs Texas Rangers NFL: St. Louis Rams at Dallas Cowboys

1

1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

