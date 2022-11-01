Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
UP Aspirus Health locations collecting food for families in need
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Ironwood, and Iron River have announced a drive to collect non-perishable foods items at all Aspirus locations in the Upper Peninsula to benefit local families in need. Anyone is able to contribute to the collection, which will run through December 2....
UPMATTERS
Everything you need to know about Michigan’s Nov. 8 election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s general election is already underway, with absentee ballots coming in and people preparing to vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will decide who sits in the state’s top offices and whether to implement constitutional amendments. WHAT YOU NEED TO...
UPMATTERS
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah family stunned by the generosity of a Halloween trick-or-treater they noticed on their doorbell camera footage, decided they would find her to thank her. With the help of social media, the family was able to find the trick-or-treater now known as “Beetlejuice Girl.”...
UPMATTERS
Cousins Subs announces joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six northeast Wisconsin stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family. For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.
UPMATTERS
Copper Country students win scholarship in entrepreneurial competition
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Finlandia University held a contest for high school students on Wednesday that mimics the show ‘Shark Tank’. It’s called FinnU Shark Day. Students had to come up with unique ideas that are realistic, not cost prohibitive and with wide appeal to their target demographic.
UPMATTERS
Poll: Whitmer holds lead over Dixon as Nov. 8 election nears
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the Nov. 8 general election looming, a new poll shows the three Democratic incumbents in Michigan’s top executive offices hold advantages — though sometimes narrowly — over their Republican challengers. The EPIC-MRA poll released Thursday shows that if the election...
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
UPMATTERS
What issues do Wisconsin voters find important? Poll reveals top issue
(WFRV) – The Economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
UPMATTERS
How does frost form?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When temperatures start to drop, grab your ice scrapers because it might get frosty. Most often during the transitional seasons, frost forms on surfaces like windows, cars, and plants. So, how does frost form?. The processes that create frost are essentially the same as the...
UPMATTERS
Delaware lottery winner stops for tickets after claiming prize, wins jackpot
(NEXSTAR) – Talk about a hot hand. A 70-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware recently won a $100,000 prize after picking up a pair of scratchers at a Speedy Gas convenience store. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials it was the most she had ever won...
