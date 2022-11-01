Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Daughter stunned by explosion that destroyed her parent's West Jordan home; 2 dogs missing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan couple lost their home Thursday night after an explosion started a fire and burnt most of the house to the ground. This happened in the Bloomfield Farms neighborhood near 7800 South 5600 West in West Jordan around 3 p.m. The house...
Man unable to buy plane ticket at SLC, lashes out with multiple carjackings, collisions resulting in police chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old male suspect, identified as John Joseph Thomas Green, carjacked two people while also attempting to carjack two others early Friday morning. The carjackings occurred […]
ksl.com
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
ksl.com
Man angry about sold-out flights carjacked multiple vehicles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn't buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said. The 20-year-old man carjacked two cars and...
KSLTV
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
eastidahonews.com
Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
kjzz.com
DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
kmyu.tv
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Gephardt Daily
New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy. “We are delighted to...
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
KUTV
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
kjzz.com
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
KSLTV
Hundreds line up for staple in Millcreek closing because of staff shortage
MILLCREEK, Utah — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector’s Mexican Food on Thursday, to show their support for a restaurant that’s closing its doors after 27 years in Millcreek. “We’re waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state,” said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting...
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
