Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation
Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
