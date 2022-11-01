Read full article on original website
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election when Democrats broke Republican super-majorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
Poll: North Carolina voters energized for midterms, but pessimistic about state of politics
Voter enthusiasm is high in North Carolina with less than a week to go before Election Day for this year's midterms. But a recent survey from Meredith College shows spirits are low when it comes to the state of politics here in North Carolina and across the country. The poll,...
North Carolina: What to expect on election night
North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The...
National scorecard shows big CMS setbacks, but says causes aren’t clear
A new study by researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities shows students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools lost almost a full academic year in math during the pandemic. But one of the lead researchers says people shouldn’t be quick to pin that loss on decisions about how long district leaders kept students in remote classes.
4 Senate races that could provide the key to control
The fight for the Senate couldn't be tighter. The chamber is 50-50 and the top Senate contests are as close as they can get. Republicans need to net one pickup to take control. As the election nears, it is coming down to only half a dozen seats or less with...
Fact Check: Ad claims Beasley wants to raise taxes on people making less than $75,000
It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re looking at a new ad in this year’s U.S. Senate race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley. The ad makes claims Beasley is in favor of increasing taxes on families that make under $75,000.
NC election workers get pumped up with Schwarzenegger talk
RALEIGH — Election workers in North Carolina's 100 counties got a surprise pep talk on Monday from Arnold Schwarzenegger as their work intensifies with next week's midterm elections approaching. Appearing on a streamed video call, the film icon, former California governor and election access advocate thanked the workers, calling...
A look at how political parties are courting certain groups
This time of year, there are efforts everywhere urging people to get out and vote. Promises are being made as candidates try to paint a more hopeful future. We’re exploring three demographics that have a unique impact on North Carolina and the country. There are more and more eligible...
North Carolina fields competitive Senate race despite lack of national attention
At a late-1800s farmhouse in the heart of North Carolina, national Republicans made an urgent pitch to voters in the final days of October as they gathered for an evening barbecue. "We win by voting," said Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "And we win...
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then-President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request to...
Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia
The Supreme Court said Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. Graham claimed that because he is a senator, he is immune to testifying under the constitution.
South Carolina health officials report first pediatric flu death
A South Carolina resident under 18 died from flu complications, state health officials said Monday, marking the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the flu season. The minor was a Midlands resident, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Officials did not release any additional information.
