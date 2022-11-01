ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina: What to expect on election night

North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
National scorecard shows big CMS setbacks, but says causes aren’t clear

A new study by researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities shows students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools lost almost a full academic year in math during the pandemic. But one of the lead researchers says people shouldn’t be quick to pin that loss on decisions about how long district leaders kept students in remote classes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
4 Senate races that could provide the key to control

The fight for the Senate couldn't be tighter. The chamber is 50-50 and the top Senate contests are as close as they can get. Republicans need to net one pickup to take control. As the election nears, it is coming down to only half a dozen seats or less with...
ARIZONA STATE
NC election workers get pumped up with Schwarzenegger talk

RALEIGH — Election workers in North Carolina's 100 counties got a surprise pep talk on Monday from Arnold Schwarzenegger as their work intensifies with next week's midterm elections approaching. Appearing on a streamed video call, the film icon, former California governor and election access advocate thanked the workers, calling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Carolina health officials report first pediatric flu death

A South Carolina resident under 18 died from flu complications, state health officials said Monday, marking the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the flu season. The minor was a Midlands resident, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Officials did not release any additional information.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

