Port Saint Lucie, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say

A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

School bus rear-ended in Okeechobee County, delays expected

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An Okeechobee County school bus was hit by a vehicle, delays are expected for the afternoon route. A shuttle bus for the Okeechobee Freshman Campus was rear-ended by a vehicle, that fled the scene. School officials said the crash has caused a difficulty for...
cbs12.com

Drug-related arrest in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Approximately 327 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered following an arrest today. While on surveillance of the residence of Sean Craven, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force saw Craven meeting with Gary German in the front yard. The Task Force said...
cbs12.com

Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...

