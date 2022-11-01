Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
19 bulldogs stolen during Port St. Lucie home burglary
Police in Port St. Lucie said burglars broke into a home Friday and stole 19 French bulldogs valued at $100,000.
cbs12.com
19 French bulldogs worth more than $100,000 stolen from home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say someone broke into a home and stole 19 French bulldogs worth more than $100,000 in Port St. Lucie. The burglary happened late Friday morning at a home along SW Fenway Road. Police said the thief or thieves shattered a window to...
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
cbs12.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
cw34.com
Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
cbs12.com
Tractor-trailer snags and pulls down tree in West Palm Beach, lane closed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are telling drivers to expect traffic delays after a tractor-trailer pulled down part of a tree. It happened on Forest Hill Boulevard and Lake Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police said the tractor-trailer got caught on a tree and dragged it...
cbs12.com
Memorial Mischief: vandal of accident victim's memorial caught, family relieved
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, law enforcement and the family, who set up a memorial for their fallen son, are speaking out - after the memorial was repeatedly vandalized and taken down in September. Now, the vandal, Edenir Lopes, faces five petit theft and criminal mischief charges.
cbs12.com
School bus rear-ended in Okeechobee County, delays expected
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An Okeechobee County school bus was hit by a vehicle, delays are expected for the afternoon route. A shuttle bus for the Okeechobee Freshman Campus was rear-ended by a vehicle, that fled the scene. School officials said the crash has caused a difficulty for...
cbs12.com
Drug-related arrest in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Approximately 327 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered following an arrest today. While on surveillance of the residence of Sean Craven, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force saw Craven meeting with Gary German in the front yard. The Task Force said...
cbs12.com
THRIFTY THURSDAY: Finding quality furniture without breaking the bank
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (WPEC) — You know the old adage: 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!' That’s part of the inspiration for a series of reports we’re bringing you this month: Thrifty Thursdays!. South Florida's second-hand stores are full of surprises!. Only 16...
cbs12.com
Police arrest relative of man charged in Florida-Georgia crime spree
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police made a second arrest in connection to a murderous crime spree that stretched from West Palm Beach to Georgia. Valdosta Police arrested 30-year-old Yolanda Brockman on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Investigators say she's a relative of...
cbs12.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
Comments / 0