2023 RB Arnold Barnes III commits to Nebraska

2023 three-star running back Arnold Barnes III has committed to Nebraska .

“The reason it’s Nebraska is because of Mickey (Joseph),” Barnes told Nick Harris of Rivals .

Barnes committed to Tulane in September. However, Nebraska still extended him an offer, and he took an official visit on October 1. He also received offers from Iowa, Charlotte, Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Navy, and Tulsa.

247 Sports ranks Barnes as the 77th-best running back in the nation and the 38th-best recruit in Louisiana. He attends KIPP Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA.

Barnes has put up some huge stat-lines. In September, he rushed for 365 yards and six touchdowns in a single game.

Barnes is Nebraska’s first running back commit in the 2023 class .

