The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark
Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Severe Turbulence Almost Flips Plane Over Mid-Flight
"We don't see pilot reports like this every day: PILOT SAID ALMOST FLIPPED OVER," the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center tweeted Wednesday.
Desperate search as private plane vanishes carrying millionaire Rainer Schaller & family while flying near Costa Rica
A DESPERATE search is underway after a private jet with a German millionaire and his family on board vanished off the coast of Costa Rica. McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, was reportedly on route from Mexico to Limón with his girlfriend, Christiane Schikorsky, and their kids Aaron and Finja on Friday night when their plane disappeared.
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
'Out of Control' Bachelor Party Ordered To Pay Train Passengers $7,500
The revelers' impromptu bash resulted in the train arriving 23 minutes late, a police callout, 216 legal claims by fellow passengers, and a massive bill.
BA plane suffered ‘significant damage’ when nose struck ground at Heathrow
A British Airways plane suffered “significant damage” when its nose struck the ground at Heathrow Airport, an investigation has found.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the incident happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet was being prepared for a cargo flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 18 last year.A pin inserted in the wrong place led the landing gear under the plane’s nose to retract during a maintenance procedure, causing the aircraft to tip forwards.This resulted in minor injuries to the co-pilot who was in the cockpit and a member of the cargo loading crew.The force of the impact...
Chaos in Cyprus as 'thousands' of travellers are stranded at Paphos airport and trapped on planes after last-minute staff strike
There is chaos in Cyprus as thousands of travellers are stranded at an airport and trapped on planes after a last-minute strike by staff on Wednesday. Ground staff had announced a two-hour strike at Pafos International Airport between 2pm and 4pm local time — before extending it until around 7pm.
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery 50th Anniversary Cruise Ship
Continuing to market the 50th anniversary of the cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of its newest cruise ship, aptly named Carnival Celebration. The second of the cruise line’s LNG-fueled ships, she is also part of an effort to continue to rebuild the cruise operations after the pandemic.
LAX-bound flight forced to land in New Mexico after smoke fills the cabin (video)
A flight headed from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to land in Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon after smoke filled the cabin. Delta Air Lines Flight 2846 landed at the Albuquerque International Sunport at around 2:45 p.m. local time after “a flight-crew report of smoke in the cockpit and passenger cabin,” the Federal Aviation Administration said […]
travelnoire.com
Airspace Safety At Risk After Attempted Kidnapping of Air Traffic Controllers in Haiti
Over the weekend, an attempted kidnapping of three air traffic controllers took place near Port-au-Prince-Toussaint Louverture International Airport. The attack is raising concerns about the safety of the country’s airspace. In a statement posted on its website, the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Association said it is “gravely...
American Airlines is Dropping First Class On International Flights
It is following the lead of United and Delta in changing the way it offers luxury to consumers.
liveandletsfly.com
The Mysterious Cayman Airways 737-300 In Johannesburg
As I was preparing to board my Kenya Airways flight from Johannesburg to Nairobi, I noticed a strange sight: a Cayman Airways 737-300. How did a 737 make it from the Cayman Islands to South Africa?. What Was A Cayman Airways 737-300 Doing In Johannesburg?. Cayman Airways has a very...
Taxi fares outside London could rise by a fifth if Uber wins court case
Taxi firms outside London could be forced to hike their prices by a fifth if Uber wins a high court battle this week that would mean they pay VAT on journeys. A ruling is expected to be handed down on Friday after the ride-sharing app sued Sefton council in Merseyside over VAT terms for operators outside London.
